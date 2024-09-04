Baltimore, Maryland’s Future Islands have shared a brand new single, “Glimpse,” which is out now.

“Glimpse” was recorded during the People Who Aren’t There Anymore sessions, and focuses on a family home burning down and coming to terms with the physical and emotional losses and as well as the erasure of a collective history.

“Glimpse” was mixed by Chris Coady and Steve Wright and produced by Future Islands with Steve Wright. Its cover art is by BEEDALLO, art direction and design by Nolen Strals, continuing a visual partnership from People Who Aren’t There Anymore. Jayla Smith created the accompanying animated video which can be viewed below.

Earlier this year, the four-piece released their seventh studio album People Who Aren’t There Anymore (4AD). It heralded a new chapter for Future Islands who, despite having formed nearly two decades ago, continue to challenge themselves and each other. Where they’ve pursued ever-higher energy anthems in the past, they’ve turned inward this time and unlocked a new level of ferocity.

North American fall dates start this month with two sold-out shows in Vancouver and wrapping up in New Orleans. For tickets and further information, head here.

Tour dates:

September 10 – VANCOUVER, BC, Malkin Bowl **SOLD OUT**

September 11 – VANCOUVER, BC, Malkin Bowl **SOLD OUT**

September 13 – SEATTLE, WA, Paramount Theatre **SOLD OUT**

September 14 – PORTLAND, OR, Revolution Hall **SOLD OUT**

September 15 – PORTLAND, OR, Revolution Hall

September 17 – OAKLAND, CA, Fox Theater

September 18 – LOS ANGELES, CA, Shrine Auditorium

September 19– DEL MAR, CA, The Sound **SOLD OUT**

September 21– PHOENIX, AZ, The Van Buren

September 22 – SANTA FE, NM, The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing **SOLD OUT**

September 24 – DENVER, CO, Mission Ballroom

September 26 – AUSTIN, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theatre

September 27 – HOUSTON, TX, White Oak Music Hall

September 28 – DALLAS, TX, Longhorn Ballroom

September 29 – NEW ORLEANS, LA, The Joy Theater