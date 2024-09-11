Today, Franz Ferdinand have announced that their new album, The Human Fear, will be released on January 10th, 2025 via Domino.

For the new album, Franz Ferdinand worked with producer Mark Ralph, who had previously worked with the band on 2013’s Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Actions. The Human Fear as a whole showcases Franz at their most immediate, upbeat and life-affirming, unashamedly going for the pop-jugular in classic Franz style.

Recorded at AYR studios in Scotland, the 11-songs on The Human Fear all allude to some deep-set human fears and how overcoming and accepting these fears drives and defines our lives.

Talking about the album, Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand said, “Making this record was one of the most life-affirming experiences I’ve had, but it’s called The Human Fear. Fear reminds you that you’re alive. I think we all are addicted in some way to the buzz it can give us. How we respond to it shows how we are human. So here’s a bunch of songs searching for the thrill of being human via fears. Not that you’d necessarily notice on first listen.”

Along with the announcement comes the release of the first single, “Audacious.” The accompanying video for “Audacious” was directed by long-time Franz Ferdinand collaborator Andy Knowles and filmed at Barrowlands in Glasgow, over the years scene of many a celebratory homecoming gig for the band. Talking about the track Alex adds, “It’s about having an audacious response when you feel the fabric of existence come undone around you. Being bold, contrary. Peering over the edge into the eternity of non-existence and saying Aye! Fuck it! Not today thank you!”

Knowles said about the video, “After listening to “Audacious” for the first time it immediately felt like a song which needed a celebration of a video. I wanted to build on the jocular approach we took for ‘Curious’ in 2022, contrasting some of the more somber moments of life with an explosion of fun when you look at things through an ‘audacious’ lens.”

Watch the music video for “Audacious” below and pre-order The Human Fear here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Audacious Everyday Dreamer The Doctor Hooked Build It Up Night Or Day Tell Me I Should Stay Cats Black Eyelashes Bar Lonely The Birds

Tour dates:

September 26, 2024 – Spa Pavilion – STRATHPEFFER – SOLD OUT

September 27, 2024 – Albert Halls – STIRLING – SOLD OUT

September 28, 2024 – The Venue – DUMFRIES – SOLD OUT

October 3, 2024– Estadio 3 de Marzo – GUADALAJARA *

October 5, 2024 – Foro Sol – MEXICO CITY *

October 6, 2024 – For Sol – MEXICO CITY *

October 9, 2024– Estadio Banorte – MONTERREY *

October 12, 2024 – Festival Pulso – QUERTARO, MEXICO

November 7, 2024 – Explanada del Parque de la Exposicion – LIMA

November 9, 2024 – Fauna Primavera – SANTIAGO

November 12, 2024 – Estadio Obras – BUENOS AIRES

November 14, 2024 – Tokio Marine Hall – SÃO PAULO

November 16, 2024 – Gran Carpal – BOGOTA

November 17, 2024 – Orquideorama – MEDELLIN

February 14, 2025 – Aula Magna – LISBON

February 15, 2025 – Sala Pelican – A CORUNA

February 17, 2025 – La Riviera – MADRID

February 18, 2025 – Razzmatazz – BARCELONA

February 20, 2025 – Fabrique – MILAN

February 21, 2025 – X-Tra – ZURICH

February 22, 2025 – Muffathalle – MUNICH

February 24, 2025 – Huxleys Neue Welt – BERLIN

February 25, 2025 – Progresja – WARSAW

February 27, 2025 – La Cigale – PARIS

February 28, 2025 – Die Kantine – COLOGNE

March 1, 2025 – De Roma – ANTWERP

March 3, 2025 – Paradiso – AMSTERDAM

March 5, 2025 – Shepherds Bush Empire – LONDON

March 7, 2025 – Barrowlands – GLASGOW

*with The Killers