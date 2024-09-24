Today, Franz Ferdinand have announced their plans for a headlining tour of North America to take place in 2025.

Franz Ferdinand will kick off the North American run on March 24th in Seattle and make stops in San Francisco, Washington D.C., New York, and more before wrapping up on April 15th in Toronto. Fan pre-sale tickets will go on-sale tomorrow, September 25th at 10am ET and general on-sale will launch on September 27th at 10am ET here.

The tour announcement comes less than two weeks after Franz Ferdinand announced that their new album, The Human Fear, will be released on January 10th, 2025 via Domino. Produced with Mark Ralph, who previously worked with them on their 2013 album Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action, the album showcases Franz at their most immediate, upbeat and life-affirming, unashamedly going for the pop-jugular in classic Franz style.

Along with the announcement comes the music video for first single “Audacious,” which can be found below as well as all album details and tour dates.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Audacious Everyday Dreamer The Doctor Hooked Build It Up Night Or Day Tell Me I Should Stay Cats Black Eyelashes Bar Lonely The Birds

Tour dates:

September 26, 2024 – Spa Pavilion – STRATHPEFFER – SOLD OUT

September 27, 2024 – Albert Halls – STIRLING – SOLD OUT

September 28, 2024 – The Venue – DUMFRIES – SOLD OUT

October 3, 2024– Estadio 3 de Marzo – GUADALAJARA *

October 5, 2024 – Foro Sol – MEXICO CITY *

October 6, 2024 – Foro Sol – MEXICO CITY *

October 9, 2024– Estadio Banorte – MONTERREY *

October 10, 2024- Fronton Mexico – Ciudad de México, Mexico

October 12, 2024 – Festival Pulso – QUERTARO, MEXICO

November 7, 2024 – Explanada del Parque de la Exposicion – LIMA

November 9, 2024 – Fauna Primavera – SANTIAGO

November 11, 2024 – Estadio Obras – BUENOS AIRES

November 12- Montevideo- Uruguay

November 14, 2024 – Tokio Marine Hall – SÃO PAULO

November 16, 2024 – Gran Carpa – BOGOTA

November 17, 2024 – Orquideorama – MEDELLIN

February 14, 2025 – Aula Magna – LISBON

February 15, 2025 – Sala Pelican – A CORUNA

February 17, 2025 – La Riviera – MADRID

February 18, 2025 – Razzmatazz – BARCELONA

February 20, 2025 – Fabrique – MILAN

February 21, 2025 – X-Tra – ZURICH

February 22, 2025 – Muffathalle – MUNICH

February 24, 2025 – Huxleys Neue Welt – BERLIN

February 25, 2025 – Progresja – WARSAW

February 27, 2025 – La Cigale – PARIS

February 28, 2025 – Die Kantine – COLOGNE

March 1, 2025 – De Roma – ANTWERP

March 3, 2025 – Paradiso – AMSTERDAM

March 5, 2025 – Shepherds Bush Empire – LONDON

March 6, 2025 – Shepherds Bush Empire – LONDON

March 7, 2025 – Barrowlands – GLASGOW

March 24, 2025 – Showbox, Sodo – SEATTLE, WA

March 25, 2025 – Commodore – VANCOUVER, BC

March 28, 2025 – Warfield – SAN FRANCISCO, CA

March 31, 2025 – Complex – The Grand – SALT LAKE CITY, UT

April 3, 2025 – Midland – KANSAS CITY, MO

April 4, 2025 – The Fillmore – MINNEAPOLIS, MN

April 7, 2025 – Anthem – WASHINGTON, D.C.

April 8, 2025 – The Fillmore – PHILADELPHIA, PA

April 10, 2025 – Brooklyn Paramount – BROOKLYN, NY

April 12, 2025 – Orpheum – BOSTON, MA

April 14, 2025 – M Telus – MONTREAL, QB

April 15, 2025 – History – TORONTO, ON