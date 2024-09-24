Today, Franz Ferdinand have announced their plans for a headlining tour of North America to take place in 2025.
Franz Ferdinand will kick off the North American run on March 24th in Seattle and make stops in San Francisco, Washington D.C., New York, and more before wrapping up on April 15th in Toronto. Fan pre-sale tickets will go on-sale tomorrow, September 25th at 10am ET and general on-sale will launch on September 27th at 10am ET here.
The tour announcement comes less than two weeks after Franz Ferdinand announced that their new album, The Human Fear, will be released on January 10th, 2025 via Domino. Produced with Mark Ralph, who previously worked with them on their 2013 album Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action, the album showcases Franz at their most immediate, upbeat and life-affirming, unashamedly going for the pop-jugular in classic Franz style.
Along with the announcement comes the music video for first single “Audacious,” which can be found below as well as all album details and tour dates.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- Audacious
- Everyday Dreamer
- The Doctor
- Hooked
- Build It Up
- Night Or Day
- Tell Me I Should Stay
- Cats
- Black Eyelashes
- Bar Lonely
- The Birds
Tour dates:
September 26, 2024 – Spa Pavilion – STRATHPEFFER – SOLD OUT
September 27, 2024 – Albert Halls – STIRLING – SOLD OUT
September 28, 2024 – The Venue – DUMFRIES – SOLD OUT
October 3, 2024– Estadio 3 de Marzo – GUADALAJARA *
October 5, 2024 – Foro Sol – MEXICO CITY *
October 6, 2024 – Foro Sol – MEXICO CITY *
October 9, 2024– Estadio Banorte – MONTERREY *
October 10, 2024- Fronton Mexico – Ciudad de México, Mexico
October 12, 2024 – Festival Pulso – QUERTARO, MEXICO
November 7, 2024 – Explanada del Parque de la Exposicion – LIMA
November 9, 2024 – Fauna Primavera – SANTIAGO
November 11, 2024 – Estadio Obras – BUENOS AIRES
November 12- Montevideo- Uruguay
November 14, 2024 – Tokio Marine Hall – SÃO PAULO
November 16, 2024 – Gran Carpa – BOGOTA
November 17, 2024 – Orquideorama – MEDELLIN
February 14, 2025 – Aula Magna – LISBON
February 15, 2025 – Sala Pelican – A CORUNA
February 17, 2025 – La Riviera – MADRID
February 18, 2025 – Razzmatazz – BARCELONA
February 20, 2025 – Fabrique – MILAN
February 21, 2025 – X-Tra – ZURICH
February 22, 2025 – Muffathalle – MUNICH
February 24, 2025 – Huxleys Neue Welt – BERLIN
February 25, 2025 – Progresja – WARSAW
February 27, 2025 – La Cigale – PARIS
February 28, 2025 – Die Kantine – COLOGNE
March 1, 2025 – De Roma – ANTWERP
March 3, 2025 – Paradiso – AMSTERDAM
March 5, 2025 – Shepherds Bush Empire – LONDON
March 6, 2025 – Shepherds Bush Empire – LONDON
March 7, 2025 – Barrowlands – GLASGOW
March 24, 2025 – Showbox, Sodo – SEATTLE, WA
March 25, 2025 – Commodore – VANCOUVER, BC
March 28, 2025 – Warfield – SAN FRANCISCO, CA
March 31, 2025 – Complex – The Grand – SALT LAKE CITY, UT
April 3, 2025 – Midland – KANSAS CITY, MO
April 4, 2025 – The Fillmore – MINNEAPOLIS, MN
April 7, 2025 – Anthem – WASHINGTON, D.C.
April 8, 2025 – The Fillmore – PHILADELPHIA, PA
April 10, 2025 – Brooklyn Paramount – BROOKLYN, NY
April 12, 2025 – Orpheum – BOSTON, MA
April 14, 2025 – M Telus – MONTREAL, QB
April 15, 2025 – History – TORONTO, ON