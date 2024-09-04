Today, FEVER 333 have shared another new single, “DESERT RAP.” Their new album, DARKER WHITE, will be out on October 4th.

“If you hope to be an instrument for change, you must remember to keep said instrument sharp,” says bandleader Jason Aalon on the new song out today. “Fatigue will find you if you don’t find yourself first. On the micro and macro level, this song serves as a reminder that when trying to do right by the people remember you as a person as well.”

Watch the music video for “DESERT RAP” below and pre-order DARKER WHITE here.

Consisting of fourteen tracks, “‘DARKER WHITE’ is the intersection we will all find ourselves in at some point in our lives,” says Aalon on the theme of the new album. “It is the struggle we will inevitably face when identifying our metric for good or bad. Wrong or right. Dark and light. All based on our environment, social construction and cultural/psychological conditioning. It is the eagle-eyed observation of said intersection and the removing the shame after realizing we all experience it and it is up to us to find use of this taboo so it can be offered to the world as a beautiful story, piece of wisdom or a perspective that ironically changes your life for the better. ‘DARKER WHITE’ is a sonic and social experience.”

“DESERT RAP”, the new single out today follows the release of the previously released songs and music videos for “NEW WEST ORDER” and “HIGHER POWER”, and “NO HOSTAGES”.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

NEW WEST ORDER HIGHER POWER BULL & A BULLET NO HOSTAGES $WING MURDERER TOURIST NOSEBLEEDS DO OR DIE NEGLIGENCE DESERT RAP DOA PIN DROP MOB MUSIC PT 2

Tour dates:

October 17 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720

October 18 – Garden Grove, CA – Garden Grove Amp

October 19 – Mesa, AZ – Nile

October 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

October 22 – Denver, CO – Bluebird

October 24 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

October 25 – Dallas, TX – Trees

October 27 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

October 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium

October 30 – Chicago, IL – Outset

October 31 – Detroit, MI – Shelter

November 1 – Cleveland, OH – The Roxy

November 2 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI

November 4 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

November 6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Church

November 7 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

November 8 – Brooklyn, NY – The Monarch

UK & European Dates

November 14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Max

November 15 – Munster, Germany – Skaters Palace

November 16 – Hamburg, Germany – Fabrik

November 17 – Berlin, Germany – Astra

November 19 – Leipzig, Germany – Felsenkeller

November 20 – Prague, Czech Republic – Roxy

November 21 – Munich, Germany – Backstage Werk

November 23 – Vienna, Austria – Simm City

November 24 – Zurich, Switzerland -Komplex 457

November 26 – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria

November 27 – Paris, France – Bataclan

November 29 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

November 30 – Manchester, United Kingdom – New Century Hall

December 1 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Garage

December 3 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – XOYO Birmingham

December 5 – Bristol, United Kingdom – Marble Factory

December 6 – London, United Kingdom – Electric Brixton