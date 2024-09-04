Today, FEVER 333 have shared another new single, “DESERT RAP.” Their new album, DARKER WHITE, will be out on October 4th.
“If you hope to be an instrument for change, you must remember to keep said instrument sharp,” says bandleader Jason Aalon on the new song out today. “Fatigue will find you if you don’t find yourself first. On the micro and macro level, this song serves as a reminder that when trying to do right by the people remember you as a person as well.”
Watch the music video for “DESERT RAP” below and pre-order DARKER WHITE here.
Consisting of fourteen tracks, “‘DARKER WHITE’ is the intersection we will all find ourselves in at some point in our lives,” says Aalon on the theme of the new album. “It is the struggle we will inevitably face when identifying our metric for good or bad. Wrong or right. Dark and light. All based on our environment, social construction and cultural/psychological conditioning. It is the eagle-eyed observation of said intersection and the removing the shame after realizing we all experience it and it is up to us to find use of this taboo so it can be offered to the world as a beautiful story, piece of wisdom or a perspective that ironically changes your life for the better. ‘DARKER WHITE’ is a sonic and social experience.”
“DESERT RAP”, the new single out today follows the release of the previously released songs and music videos for “NEW WEST ORDER” and “HIGHER POWER”, and “NO HOSTAGES”.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- NEW WEST ORDER
- HIGHER POWER
- BULL & A BULLET
- NO HOSTAGES
- $WING
- MURDERER
- TOURIST
- NOSEBLEEDS
- DO OR DIE
- NEGLIGENCE
- DESERT RAP
- DOA
- PIN DROP
- MOB MUSIC PT 2
Tour dates:
October 17 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720
October 18 – Garden Grove, CA – Garden Grove Amp
October 19 – Mesa, AZ – Nile
October 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
October 22 – Denver, CO – Bluebird
October 24 – Austin, TX – Mohawk
October 25 – Dallas, TX – Trees
October 27 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
October 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium
October 30 – Chicago, IL – Outset
October 31 – Detroit, MI – Shelter
November 1 – Cleveland, OH – The Roxy
November 2 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI
November 4 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair
November 6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Church
November 7 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
November 8 – Brooklyn, NY – The Monarch
UK & European Dates
November 14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Max
November 15 – Munster, Germany – Skaters Palace
November 16 – Hamburg, Germany – Fabrik
November 17 – Berlin, Germany – Astra
November 19 – Leipzig, Germany – Felsenkeller
November 20 – Prague, Czech Republic – Roxy
November 21 – Munich, Germany – Backstage Werk
November 23 – Vienna, Austria – Simm City
November 24 – Zurich, Switzerland -Komplex 457
November 26 – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria
November 27 – Paris, France – Bataclan
November 29 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix
November 30 – Manchester, United Kingdom – New Century Hall
December 1 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Garage
December 3 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – XOYO Birmingham
December 5 – Bristol, United Kingdom – Marble Factory
December 6 – London, United Kingdom – Electric Brixton