Following a well received headlining performance at DMV Summer Jam over the weekend, Washington D.C. wordsmith Fat Trel continues his Boosa’s Keeper campaign by dropping the music video for “Anything.” The HD clip for the Hollywood Bangers‘ produced track finds the green-eyed entrepreneur and his posse enjoying the warm weather as Summer comes to an end. Trel’s latest body of work serves as an homage to slain childhood friend Darrell “Boosa Da Shoota” Marshal and includes guest appearances from IDK, EST Gee, Skilla Baby, Millyz, NSC Kai, and Almighty.

“This album is dedicated to my lil brother Boosa, who passed away when I was locked up. I put a lot of time into this album and was going through a lot while making it. I got sober and went to therapy as well. So you will hear a lot of pain and just a better version of me throughout each song. I’m introducing the world to an older, better, and evolved version of FAT TREL,” the MGE recording artist reveals in a press statement to Medium Creative Agency about the project.

Martrel Reeves PKA Fat Trel was a child far more ambitious and cognizant of his surroundings than the norm. At age seven, he professed ambitions to be a rapper, while peers delivered the proverbial “I have a Dream” Speech about aspirations to be nurses, doctors, lawyers, and fire fighters. As peers sat excited by the endless possibilities of the future, Fat Trel sat perplexed by the harsh realities of DC; the place he called home. Fat Trel exited high school at age 15, caught up in the lure and necessity of street life; a road more traveled when the have-nots impose an immediate call to action. Unconvinced high school education would support his family or cultivate his ambitions, Fat Trel hit the ground running in pursuit of being an emcee and has not stopped running since.

Fat Trel has nurtured and grown his organic storytelling ability with creative word play and pulverizing flow. Taking a raw approach to music, some would say as graphic and grimy as the streets of DC, but equally memorable and captivating nonetheless. He holds no punches and tells each story with such relativity they appear verbatim, in a matter of fact nature, that illustrates he is genuinely home grown and not caught up in the idea of being from the streets.

Watch the BeDifferent Media directed visual for “Anything” and stream Boosa’s Keeper in its entirety below via ONErpm.