Abilene, Texas southern/alt-rockers Dexter and the Moonrocks continue to be one hell of a success story, turning their quick rise in the music business into something sustainable.

In two short years, Dexter and the Moonrocks has amassed more than 50 million streams and hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram each, but not due to a lack of hard work. They’ve been endless hours into their craft, creating a sound that is a little bit country and, well, a little bit of everything else. Pulling inspiration from artists such as Foo Fighters, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Tyler Childers, Whiskey Myers, and more, they’ve created a distinct niche with their fresh take on Southern-rock.

Their debut EP, Western Space Grunge, was released back in July via Severance Records (a division of Big Loud Rock) and includes their alternative radio hit, “Sad In Carolina.” Today, Substream is thrilled to be teaming up with Dexter and the Moonrocks to premiere a new live performance video of “Sad In Carolina,” which can be found below.

“Sad In Carolina” starts with a clean, captivating guitar intro, drawing listeners into it’s own world before it drives right into a powerful and anthemic chorus. This melodic earworm is paired with a sharp narrative that states fear of broken communication, abandonment, and the insecurity of feeling undervalued with a distance preventing its rectification. With its straightforward arrangement, the song allows the raw emotion of the lyrics to shine, creating an experience that’s both relatable and surprisingly uplifting — and translates just as well live.

With 2024 already being a massive year for Dexter and the Moonrocks, you can bet that they have no plans on slowing down and halting their momentum any time soon. Substream will surely keep you updated on this fascinating and unique band as news comes along, and you won’t want to miss it.