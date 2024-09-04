Today, alt/pop duo The Driver Era — consisting of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch — have shared their brand new single, “You Keep Me Up at Night.”
For The Driver Era, “You Keep Me Up at Night” continues to showcase their innate ability to write a truly infection pop earworm. A fast-paced baseline and pulsing drum beats topped with an 80’s-inspired synth serve as the backdrop for playful verses and Ross’s smooth vocals. The hook-laden chorus adds to the lighthearted nature and high energy of the single, solidifying it as what is sure to be yet another live hit in the duo’s repertoire.
Listen to the new single below.
“You Keep Me Up at Night” follows the February single “Get Off My Phone,” a modern-day breakup anthem that had the duo stepping into a more alternative sound. Since its release, the track has earned over 4.2 million streams on Spotify alone and over a million views on the accompanying music video. Last month, The Driver Era premiered their first ever concert film, live at the greek, on Veeps, further immortalizing their June 11, 2023 sold-out performance at the legendary Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.
2024 has been a monumental touring year for The Driver Era, seeing them embark on a headlining North American run, followed by performances at major South American festivals including Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil and an epic performance at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee. This month, they will bring their electric live show to Europe and the United Kingdom on an expansive headlining tour. Full list of dates below, and tickets can be found here.
Tour dates:
September 14 – LAV Lisboa Ao Vivo – Lisbon, Portugal
September 17 – Sala Riviera – Madrid, Spain
September 18 – Razzmatazz 1 – Barcelona, Spain
September 20 – Le Bikini – Ramonville-st-agne, France
September 22 – Transbordeur – Villeurbanne, France
September 25 – Eventim Apollo – London, United Kingdom
September 26 – O2 Academy Birmingham – Birmingham, United Kingdom
September 28 – Bristol Beacon – Bristol, United Kingdom
October 1 – O2 Academy Edinburgh – Edinburgh, United Kingdom
October 2 – O2 Academy Manchester – Manchester, United Kingdom
October 3 – O2 City Hall Newcastle – Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
October 6 – La Madeleine – Brussels, Belgium
October 7 – L’Olympia – Paris, France
October 8 – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, Netherlands
October 10 – Astra Kulturhaus – Berlin, Germany
October 12 – Batschkapp – Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
October 13 – E-Werk – Cologne, Germany
October 15 – Rockhal – Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg
October 17 – Fabrique – Milan, Italy
October 18 – TONHALLE – Munich, Germany
October 20 – SaSaZu – Prague, Czech Republic
October 22 – Klub Stodoła – Warszawa, Poland
October 25 – Falkoner Salen – Frederiksberg, Denmark
October 26 – Fryshuset Arenan – Stockholm, Sweden
October 27 – Sentrum Scene – Oslo, Norway