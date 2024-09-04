Today, alt/pop duo The Driver Era — consisting of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch — have shared their brand new single, “You Keep Me Up at Night.”

For The Driver Era, “You Keep Me Up at Night” continues to showcase their innate ability to write a truly infection pop earworm. A fast-paced baseline and pulsing drum beats topped with an 80’s-inspired synth serve as the backdrop for playful verses and Ross’s smooth vocals. The hook-laden chorus adds to the lighthearted nature and high energy of the single, solidifying it as what is sure to be yet another live hit in the duo’s repertoire.

Listen to the new single below.

“You Keep Me Up at Night” follows the February single “Get Off My Phone,” a modern-day breakup anthem that had the duo stepping into a more alternative sound. Since its release, the track has earned over 4.2 million streams on Spotify alone and over a million views on the accompanying music video. Last month, The Driver Era premiered their first ever concert film, live at the greek, on Veeps, further immortalizing their June 11, 2023 sold-out performance at the legendary Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

2024 has been a monumental touring year for The Driver Era, seeing them embark on a headlining North American run, followed by performances at major South American festivals including Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil and an epic performance at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee. This month, they will bring their electric live show to Europe and the United Kingdom on an expansive headlining tour. Full list of dates below, and tickets can be found here.

Tour dates:

September 14 – LAV Lisboa Ao Vivo – Lisbon, Portugal

September 17 – Sala Riviera – Madrid, Spain

September 18 – Razzmatazz 1 – Barcelona, Spain

September 20 – Le Bikini – Ramonville-st-agne, France

September 22 – Transbordeur – Villeurbanne, France

September 25 – Eventim Apollo – London, United Kingdom

September 26 – O2 Academy Birmingham – Birmingham, United Kingdom

September 28 – Bristol Beacon – Bristol, United Kingdom

October 1 – O2 Academy Edinburgh – Edinburgh, United Kingdom

October 2 – O2 Academy Manchester – Manchester, United Kingdom

October 3 – O2 City Hall Newcastle – Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

October 6 – La Madeleine – Brussels, Belgium

October 7 – L’Olympia – Paris, France

October 8 – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, Netherlands

October 10 – Astra Kulturhaus – Berlin, Germany

October 12 – Batschkapp – Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

October 13 – E-Werk – Cologne, Germany

October 15 – Rockhal – Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg

October 17 – Fabrique – Milan, Italy

October 18 – TONHALLE – Munich, Germany

October 20 – SaSaZu – Prague, Czech Republic

October 22 – Klub Stodoła – Warszawa, Poland

October 25 – Falkoner Salen – Frederiksberg, Denmark

October 26 – Fryshuset Arenan – Stockholm, Sweden

October 27 – Sentrum Scene – Oslo, Norway