Multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning rockers Deftones have announced their plans for a 2025 North American headlining tour.

The newly announced tour marks the first headlining run for the Deftones since 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off on February 25th at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon and make stops in Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, and more before wrapping up on April 8th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Support for the tour will come from The Mars Volta and Fleshwater.

Tickets will be available starting with the official Defotnes pre-sale going live tomorrow, Wednesday September 18th at 10am local time time through Thursday, September 19th at 11:59pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, September 20th, at 10 am local time here.

Tour dates:

2/25 Portland, OR – Moda Center

2/27 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

3/1 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

3/4 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

3/6 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

3/8 Las Vegas, NV MGM – Grand Garden Arena

3/9 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

3/12 Austin, TX – Moody Center

3/13 San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

3/15 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

3/16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

3/18 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

3/20 Orlando, FL – Kia Center

3/22 Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

3/24 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

3/26 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

3/28 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

3/29 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

3/31 Chicago, IL – United Center

4/1 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

4/3 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

4/4 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

4/6 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

4/8 Boston, MA – TD Garden