Free Flight Records’ Irish prodigy Darren Kiely has released his brand new single, “Late Texts,” which is out now.

“Late Texts” was produced by frequent collaborator David Baron (Lana Del Rey, Lumineers, Shawn Mendes) and written by Kiely and Gabe Simon (Noah Kahan), and showcases more of Kiely’s relatable lyrics and soaring vocals.

“‘Late Texts’ is about being away from people you love and how hard it is to ask them to wait for you. It describes the guilt that comes with asking people to wait for you and the fear that they may not,” Kiely says not he new single.

Listen to “Late Texts” below.

The track comes on the heels of Kiely’s latest release “Avalon,” which was released last month. Prior to that Kiely released his From The Dark EP which was also produced by David Baron and featured co-writes from Ryan Hurd, Teddy Reimer, Daniel Tashian, Joe Fox, Geoff Warburton, Jon Hume, and Gabe Simon. The six-track EP takes Kiely’s craft to new heights as he explores the harsh realities that come with growing up and moving on.

Pulling inspiration from influences like Mumford & Suns, The Lumineers and Noah Kahan, Kiely has mastered his own distinctive sound while drawing in fans worldwide. With a busy start to 2024 — “Sunrise” reached No. 1 on the Irish Homegrown Chart, signing to Free Flight Records, and headlining his sold-out 33-date internationalTHE LOST TOUR. Kiely is currently joining Mat Kearney on the HEADLIGHTS HOME TOUR now. For a full list of tour dates and tickets, visit here.