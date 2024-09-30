Alternative/rock act Blame My Youth has shared his new single, “Sad, Sad Feeling,” which is out now via Big Loud Rock.

Of the single, Blame My Youth founder and lead singer Sean Van Vleet states: “‘Sad, Sad Feeling’ is a song that reminds me a lot about why this band started in the first place. Simple messages delivered from a chaotic place. You meet someone you’re into, and maybe it’s good for a minute, but it ultimately doesn’t work out. They’re gone, and you know it, but it’s good to get that feeling outta your system so you can move on. Our way of moving on was this song- it’s all simple, chaotic, and unapologetically dramatic.”

Listen to the new single “Sad, Sad Feeling” below.

Blame My Youth recently hit Top 10 at Alternative radio with their track, “The Break.” The song peaked at number 8 after spending 20 weeks on the charts, and additionally has been featured on CBS and ESPN and has been written about in Alt Press and American Songwriter.

In addition to their forthcoming headline tour, Blame My Youth recently made a performance at this year’s Louder Than Life Festival on September 26th. Previously, the alternative band has toured with The Offspring, 311, AWOLNATION, and HARDY. Get tickets here.