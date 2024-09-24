Today, Balance and Composure have released a brand new single, “with you in spirit.” It is the final glimpse — and title-track — into their upcoming album, with you in spirit, which will be released on October 4th via Memory Music.

For Balance and Composure, with you in spirit is heir first album in eight years, and was produced by the Grammy Award-nominated producer Will Yip. The title-track is a sonic blend of atmospheric post-punk and thundering rock, channeling both he heavy introspection and melodic tension that have come to define the band.

Like its namesake, Balance and Composure vocalist/guitarist Jon Simmons delves into themes of absence and preemptive grief on the track, all against a backdrop of shimmering guitars and thunderous climaxes. It’s a vivid exploration of emotional distance and longing, capturing the band’s own evolution following their 2019 hiatus.

Listen to “with you in spirit” below and pre-order the new album here.

Balance and Composure will celebrate the album with a run of headlining shows next month with support from Kevin Devine & the Goddamn Band and Milly. Check out all of the confirmed tour dates below and pick up tickets here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

restless ain’t it sweet any means cross to bear believe the hype lead foot sorrow machine a little of myself closer to god with you in spirit

Tour dates:

10-03 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

10-04 Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall

10-05 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

10-07 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall

10-08 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

10-09 Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

10-11 Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre

10-12 Lakewood, OH – The Roxy

10-13 Washington, D.C. – The Howard Theatre