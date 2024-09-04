As he puts the finishing touches on Wiley Park, 4DHouse Entertainment head honcho Danuel House Jr. aka 4 follows up the release of NSFW posse cut “S.M.O. (Slut Me Out)” featuring verses from “Chain On” lyricist Bando and G5 with Thizaezbeat produced single “Talk Nasty.” Continuing his campaign of raunchy records, “Talk Nasty” does an excellent job of educating women on exactly what’s needed to help men reach their sexual peak.

Danuel House Jr. grew up right across the street from Wiley Park. Being raised in the 4th Ward, House saw a lot of things as a kid that teach you how to survive; combined with a large family including relatives who educated him on the do’s and don’ts of the streets. He later moved to the Southwest side of Houston, where he attended Welch Middle and then Sharpstown High School. Ahead of graduation he spent some time in Missouri City and attended Hightower High School. Though he would frequently return to his hometown to visit his grandmother while attending the University of Houston and Texas A&M, he officially settled back in the Lone Star State to play professional basketball. After 8 years in the NBA, he decided to devote his time to making music. Recently partnering with Steve Stoute’s United Masters, the hooper turned Hip Hop artist and his 4DHouse crew are poised to win big whether in the streets or the stadium. The resourceful raplethe has already secured features with Paul Wall, Bun B, Z-Ro, Kenny Muney, and OTC Toro.

Stream “Talk Nasty” after the jump and expect more loosies from the 4DHouse collective to drop soon.