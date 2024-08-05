Minneapolis-based indie/rock trio Yam Haus have returned with their most introspective track yet, “Color You In.”

“Color You In” dives deep into the yearning and desire of romance, and comes alongside a supporting music video where sketches of the band come to life.

“’Color You In’ is a song about attraction in all its forms. Attraction can be such a visceral experience,” Yam Haus share on the new single. “Whether it’s romantic or platonic, it can grab hold of you. There’s something so consuming about wanting to be close to someone, to make them feel whole or be made whole by their presence. To care for them, and be cared for. It’s like a fire. It’s so beautiful, but it can hurt us too. If we’re not careful we can be burned when we get so close. ‘Color You In’ is a song about that feeling you have when you’re being pulled in.”

Watch the accompanying music video for “Color You In” below.

As Yam Haus continue to carve their path in the music industry, the trio remain steadfast in their commitment to finding strength in raw emotion and breaking down stigmas across various difficult topics. Venturing into the remainder of 2024 and beyond, their message remains clear: vulnerability is not weakness, but rather a source of strength and connection.

Having shared the stage alongside renowned acts such as The Killers, Flaming Lips, Death Cab for Cutie, Blue October, and Bishop Briggs, Yam Haus have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the indie alt-rock realm. Their relentless dedication to the stage and genuine connection with audiences shine through their impressive history of over 100 shows to date, half of which had taken place just last year.

Their latest EP, Stupid and Famous, fueled with infectious energy and genuine resonance, cemented their reputation as a band unafraid to bare their souls through their music.

Be sure to stay tuned for more new music from Yam Haus coming soon.