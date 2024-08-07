Today, Creed, Alter Bridge, and world-renowned guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Mark Tremonti has announced that his sixth solo album, The End Will Show Us How, will be released on January 10th, 2025 via Napalm Records.
The album will feature 12 original tracks that continues his musical journey and evolution, while continuing to showcase his ability to write memorable ones. For his solo project, Tremonti is backed by Eric Friedman (guitars), Tanner Keegan (bass) and Ryan Bennett (drums). Each song on The End Will Show Us How will take the listener on a journey as Tremonti set out to create an album of a dozen individual compositions each unique from the other.
The debut single “Just Too Much” — released today — is a perfect example of this. The song opens with a driving guitar riff, the basis for the entire song, as Tremonti delivers the message to keep pushing forward no matter what adversity is in front of you.
Watch the accompanying music video for “Just Too Much” below and pre-order The End Will Show Us How here.
Tremonti’s musicianship and songwriting is on full display on each song on The End Will Show Us How. Tracks like the opener “The Mother, The Earth and I,” the thought provoking “It’s Not Over” and the epic closer “All The Wicked Things” show that Mark continues to create compositions that continue to engage audiences – both old and new fans alike. “Nails” is a musical idea that Mark has had for years and finally found the inspiration to complete. “Tomorrow We Will Fail” is an inspirational piece that talks about not putting off until tomorrow something you can conquer today. “Now That I’ve Made It” is a message for anyone who has ever had anyone doubt them and try to hold them back from following their dreams. The End Will Show Us How was produced by longtime friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette – the producer Mark has worked with exclusively since 2007.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- The Mother, The Earth and I
- One More Time
- Just Too Much
- Nails
- It’s Not Over
- The End Will Show Us How
- Tomorrow We Will Fail
- I’ll Take My Chances
- The Bottom
- Live In Fear
- Now That I’ve Made It
- All The Wicked Things
Tour dates:
01/14/25 – Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan
01/16/25 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser
01/17/25 – Oslo, NO – John Dee
01/19/25 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega
01/20/25 – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater
01/21/25 – Prague, CZ – Palac Akropolis
01/23/25 – Krakow, PL – Hype Park
01/25/25 – Zurich, CH – Komplex 457
01/27/25 – Milan, IT – Magazzini Generali
01/28/25 – Vienna, AT – Szene
01/30/25 – Munich, DE – Technikum
01/31/25 – Frankfurt, DE – Zoom
02/01/25 – Cologne, DE – Kantine
02/02/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg
02/03/25 – Tilburg, NL – O13
02/05/25 – Bristol, GB – Academy
02/06/25 – Glasgow,GB – SWG3 Galvanizers
02/07/25 – Belfast, GB – Limelight 1
02/09/25 – Dublin, IE – Academy
02/11/25 – Birmingham, GB – Institute 1
02/13/25 – Manchester, GB – O2 Ritz
02/14/25 – London, GB – O2 Kentish Town Forum
02/16/25 – Paris, FR – Alhambra