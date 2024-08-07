Today, Creed, Alter Bridge, and world-renowned guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Mark Tremonti has announced that his sixth solo album, The End Will Show Us How, will be released on January 10th, 2025 via Napalm Records.

The album will feature 12 original tracks that continues his musical journey and evolution, while continuing to showcase his ability to write memorable ones. For his solo project, Tremonti is backed by Eric Friedman (guitars), Tanner Keegan (bass) and Ryan Bennett (drums). Each song on The End Will Show Us How will take the listener on a journey as Tremonti set out to create an album of a dozen individual compositions each unique from the other.

The debut single “Just Too Much” — released today — is a perfect example of this. The song opens with a driving guitar riff, the basis for the entire song, as Tremonti delivers the message to keep pushing forward no matter what adversity is in front of you.

Watch the accompanying music video for “Just Too Much” below and pre-order The End Will Show Us How here.

Tremonti’s musicianship and songwriting is on full display on each song on The End Will Show Us How. Tracks like the opener “The Mother, The Earth and I,” the thought provoking “It’s Not Over” and the epic closer “All The Wicked Things” show that Mark continues to create compositions that continue to engage audiences – both old and new fans alike. “Nails” is a musical idea that Mark has had for years and finally found the inspiration to complete. “Tomorrow We Will Fail” is an inspirational piece that talks about not putting off until tomorrow something you can conquer today. “Now That I’ve Made It” is a message for anyone who has ever had anyone doubt them and try to hold them back from following their dreams. The End Will Show Us How was produced by longtime friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette – the producer Mark has worked with exclusively since 2007.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

The Mother, The Earth and I One More Time Just Too Much Nails It’s Not Over The End Will Show Us How Tomorrow We Will Fail I’ll Take My Chances The Bottom Live In Fear Now That I’ve Made It All The Wicked Things

Tour dates:

01/14/25 – Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan

01/16/25 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser

01/17/25 – Oslo, NO – John Dee

01/19/25 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega

01/20/25 – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater

01/21/25 – Prague, CZ – Palac Akropolis

01/23/25 – Krakow, PL – Hype Park

01/25/25 – Zurich, CH – Komplex 457

01/27/25 – Milan, IT – Magazzini Generali

01/28/25 – Vienna, AT – Szene

01/30/25 – Munich, DE – Technikum

01/31/25 – Frankfurt, DE – Zoom

02/01/25 – Cologne, DE – Kantine

02/02/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

02/03/25 – Tilburg, NL – O13

02/05/25 – Bristol, GB – Academy

02/06/25 – Glasgow,GB – SWG3 Galvanizers

02/07/25 – Belfast, GB – Limelight 1

02/09/25 – Dublin, IE – Academy

02/11/25 – Birmingham, GB – Institute 1

02/13/25 – Manchester, GB – O2 Ritz

02/14/25 – London, GB – O2 Kentish Town Forum

02/16/25 – Paris, FR – Alhambra