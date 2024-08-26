In conjunction with Leonardo DiCaprio (Appian Way) & Oscar winning-producer Mike Medavoy’s animated feature film “OZi: Voice of the Forest,” Nigerian singer/actress Tiwa Savage liberates the Diane Warren written soundtrack single “One Heart (Can Change The World).” Produced and recorded at Realsongs Studios in Los Angeles by multiple Grammy-winner Damon Elliott, the climate change awareness collaboration came into fruition after Diane DM’d Tiwa on social media and personally requested her signature vocals.

“This song touched me with its beautiful words and meaning. What could be simpler than to have kindness, and Diane Warren wrote a song for a beautiful film that reminds us to be compassionate to others and to our earth and toward those who share it. No one can put feelings and meaning to music like Diane Warren and being the voice to ‘One Heart’ means so much,” details the Berklee College of Music alumna when asked about what it was like working with the living legend.

The eco-focused film features the voices of Laura Dern, Amandla Stenberg, Donald Sutherland, Djimon Hounsou, RuPaul Charles, Dean Charles Chapman and Urzila Carlson. “OZi: Voice of The Forest” follows OZi, an orangutan who is separated from her parents. OZi grows up in an animal sanctuary and uses her influencer skills to save her parents and forest home for deforestation. The colorful characters have an action-packed adventure and deliver a timely message. This entertaining family film aims to raise awareness around the issues faced by our planet’s rainforests due to the growing levels of deforestation, and how this affects ecosystems and climate change. The movie carries the Climate Change Stripes created by Professor Ed Hawkins and Reading University, designed to visualize climate change and spark conversation.

While the North American release of “OZi: Voice of The Forest” is slated for Fall, United Kingdom and European residents can watch the movie in theaters now. Stream “One Heart (Can Change The World)” on your DSP of choice below via Kind Music Group / Vydia.