Multi-platinum pop/R&B singer/songwriter Tinashe has announced her headlining “Match My Freak World Tour.”
Produced by Live Nation, Tinashe will kick off the 23-date North American leg on October 14th in Anaheim, making stops in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Nashville, and more before wrapping up on November 25th in Sacramento. See the full North American routing below and stay tuned for more dates in Australia, Europe, UK and Asia to be announced soon. Raveena will join the tour as support for the North American Leg.
General on-sale will launch Friday, August 9th at 10am local time here. Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for Tinashe’s Match My Freak World Tour in the U.S through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will today, August 6th at 2 PM ET through Thursday, August 8th at 10 PM local time.
Live Nation and Ticketmaster Presales begin Wednesday, August 7 at 10am local time and ends Thursday, August 8 at 10pm local time.
The “Match My Freak World Tour” announcement comes as her highly anticipated upcoming album, Quantum Baby, will be released later this month on August 16th.
Pre-order the album here and find all of the announced tour dates below.
Tour dates:
|10/14
|Anaheim, CA
|House of Blues Anaheim
|10/15
|San Diego, CA
|Soma
|10/17
|Los Angeles, CA
|Greek Theatre
|10/20
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren
|10/22
|Dallas, TX
|South Side Ballroom
|10/23
|Austin, TX
|Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
|10/24
|Houston, TX
|Bayou Music Center
|10/26
|Atlanta, GA
|Coca-Cola Roxy
|10/28
|Nashville, TN
|Marathon Music Works
|10/30
|North Myrtle Beach, SC
|House of Blues Myrtle Beach
|10/31
|Raleigh, NC
|The Ritz
|11/1
|Washington, DC
|The Anthem
|11/3
|Wallingford, CT
|Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
|11/4
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount
|11/6
|Boston, MA
|MGM Music Hall at Fenway
|11/10
|Montreal, QC
|MTELUS
|11/11
|Toronto, ON
|REBEL
|11/13
|Chicago, IL
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|11/14
|Minneapolis, MN
|Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
|11/18
|Seattle, WA*
|Showbox SoDo
|11/22
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theater
|11/24
|San Francisco, CA*
|The Warfield
|11/25
|Sacramento, CA
|Ace of Spades
*Indicates Non-Live Nation Date