Multi-platinum pop/R&B singer/songwriter Tinashe has announced her headlining “Match My Freak World Tour.”

Produced by Live Nation, Tinashe will kick off the 23-date North American leg on October 14th in Anaheim, making stops in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Nashville, and more before wrapping up on November 25th in Sacramento. See the full North American routing below and stay tuned for more dates in Australia, Europe, UK and Asia to be announced soon. Raveena will join the tour as support for the North American Leg.

General on-sale will launch Friday, August 9th at 10am local time here. Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for Tinashe’s Match My Freak World Tour in the U.S through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will today, August 6th at 2 PM ET through Thursday, August 8th at 10 PM local time.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster Presales begin Wednesday, August 7 at 10am local time and ends Thursday, August 8 at 10pm local time.

The “Match My Freak World Tour” announcement comes as her highly anticipated upcoming album, Quantum Baby, will be released later this month on August 16th.

Pre-order the album here and find all of the announced tour dates below.

Tour dates:

10/14 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim 10/15 San Diego, CA Soma 10/17 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre 10/20 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren 10/22 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom 10/23 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater 10/24 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center 10/26 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy 10/28 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works 10/30 North Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues Myrtle Beach 10/31 Raleigh, NC The Ritz 11/1 Washington, DC The Anthem 11/3 Wallingford, CT Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre 11/4 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount 11/6 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway 11/10 Montreal, QC MTELUS 11/11 Toronto, ON REBEL 11/13 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom 11/14 Minneapolis, MN Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus 11/18 Seattle, WA* Showbox SoDo 11/22 Portland, OR Roseland Theater 11/24 San Francisco, CA* The Warfield 11/25 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

*Indicates Non-Live Nation Date