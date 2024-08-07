The Plot In You have announced that they will be heading out on a fall headlining U.S. tour for this fall.

The Plot In You will kick off the tour on November 8th in Indianapolis and make stops in Omaha, New Orleans, Charleston, Buffalo, and more before wrapping up in Cincinnati on November 24th. Support for the tour will come from Currents, Zero 9:36, and Wind Walkers.

Spotify and Knotfest pre-sales are live now through tomorrow, August 8th at 10pm local time. General on-sale tickets will then launch on Friday, August 9th at 10am local time. VIP packages will also be available for purchase, and include one (1) general admission ticket per package, as well as sound check viewing, a photo opportunity with the band, a limited edition signed poster, an exclusive VIP laminate with lanyard, tote bag and early entry and access to merch. Fans can head here for general admission tickets; VIP package information is available here.

Leading up to the US run, The Plot In You will be embarking on their nearly sold-out UK/EU headliner with Invent Animate and Acres. The US tour kickoff also coincides with the release of the band’s new EP Vol. 3, available now for pre-saves and vinyl pre-orders. The Plot In You recently released their latest single “Been Here Before” and the accompanying video which can be found on the upcoming EP. Pre-order ‘Vol. 3’ here, stream “Been Here Before” at the link here, and watch the music video below.

Tour dates:

Nov 8 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

Nov 9 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center

Nov 10 – Davenport, IA – Capital Theatre

Nov 12 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

Nov 13 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral

Nov 15 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

Nov 16 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theatre

Nov 17 – Destin, FL – Club LA

Nov 19 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm

Nov 20 – Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans

Nov 21 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

Nov 23 – Buffalo, NY – Riverworks

Nov 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts