Driving full speed ahead into summer, The Offspring have released another new single, “Light It Up.” Their new album, SUPERCHARGED, will be out on October 11th via Concord Records.

“This song is a full speed ahead juggernaut,” The Offspring frontman Dexter Holland shares. “This character in the song is fed up, he’s had enough, and he’s gonna light it up. He’s ready for a fight. And I definitely sense a lot of that around me. Growing up, some of my favorite songs were by punk bands that were just like, “I’m sick of your shit.” And that was ok! It wasn’t like a negative thing to have those feelings and express that. And I think that’s kind of the vibe of where “Light It Up” is: You’re fed up, you’ve had it and you want to do something about it. That’s one of things I’ve always loved about punk rock. It’s always been about letting out your aggressions, and I think that’s still true. I still love writing songs like that.”

Listen to “Light It Up” below and pre-order SUPERCHARGED here.

The song follows their first release off of the album “Make It All Right” which is currently Top 10on the Billboard Alternative and Mainstream Rock Charts and climbing. Last week the band released the animated music video for the track, directed by Margaret Bialis, and featured an animated punk rocker dreaming of his “partner in crime.” During the video their love sprouts wings and takes them on adventures and across the skies. The song comes right out of the gates hot in legendary Offspring fashion-but lyrically talks about how it feels to have your “partner in crime” by your side. The person who makes you feel like you can do anything and give you confidence things will work out: “And you make it all right, And it’s gonna be fine, We’re like partners in crime, And you make it all right.”

Artwork:

Track-listing: