Today, The Killers have released a brand new single, “Bright Lights,” which is out now via Island Records.

Serving as their first new single of the new year, “Bright Lights” is a traditionally epic Killers song complete with an anthemic chorus and powerhouse of a melody that is destined for arena sing-a-longs.

The celebratory homecoming song arrives just ahead of The Killers kicking off their Hot Fuss 20th anniversary residency shows in Las Vegas next week. All four original band members – Brandon Flowers (vocals), Dave Keuning (guitar), Mark Stoermer (bass) and Ronnie Vannucci Jr (drums) – play on the track. The music video was directed by Micah Bickham features the upcoming Las Vegas residency stage.

In January, The Killers announced a special residency to take place this year in their home city of Las Vegas. All four founding members of the legendary band will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic debut album, Hot Fuss, by performing the record front to back for the first time ever. The residency will run between August 14 to September 1 at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – all shows are sold out.

Tour dates:

Aug 14 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 16 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 17 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 21 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 23 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 24 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 28 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 30 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 31 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Sept 1 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*