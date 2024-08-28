Most of us are now fully aware of Netflix’s new gaming offering. The streaming giant has branched out in an attempt to disrupt one of the most lucrative markets out there, with users of the service now being able to access a huge selection of mobile-friendly titles from the comfort of their own phones.

While Netflix’s gaming package hasn’t recorded the same type of success as the movies and television shows on the service, there is a clear desire from the company to do so. After all, portable gaming is extremely popular in the modern environment. People are playing games through Facebook like 8 Ball Pool and exploring pirate-themed online casino titles like 2 Fortunate Pirates, which is a preference for many, while products like Candy Crush Saga have been a global hit for well over a decade. Now, Netflix wants a piece of the pie.

With over 100 games in Netflix’s library at the time of writing, let’s take a look at some of the very best titles to explore on iOS and Android devices. Make no mistake about it, Netflix’s gaming package will only get bigger and better in the future.

Tomb Raider Reloaded

A game that has definitely been embraced by the mobile gaming community, you can now play along as Lara Croft on a miniature handheld device. In Tomb Raider Reloaded, there are an array of enemies to see off, some challenging stages to smash through, hidden traps to avoid, and loads more. The latest addition from an iconic franchise, Tomb Raider Reloaded is hard to fault.

Lucky Luna

A release that has received plenty of plaudits, largely due to its glorious pixel art and gorgeous graphics, Lucky Luna is a highly pleasurable game to session. What makes it even better, though, is the game’s intriguing storyline and its smooth gameplay. Featuring a young female in a Japanese folklore-inspired setting, this fascinating release contains plenty of surprises.

Wonderputt Forever

Anyone for a spot of golf? If so, then Wonderputt Forever is a quirky golf-themed game that delivers in terms of fun and entertainment. Serving up some truly inventive mini-golf courses, this epic putting challenge is for everyone. From flying golf balls to futuristic zoos, Wonderputt Forever has it all.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

The installment of a much-loved title, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, is well worth playing. Filled with mysterious figures and horrifying settings, this unforgettable adventure release is one of the best games on Netflix. Building on the award-winning first game, you’ll enjoy this spooky gaming experience.

The Case of the Golden Idol

Released in June, The Case of the Golden Idol is an enthralling detective game that will keep you entertained for hours on end. It’s up to you to crack the case in this one, with 12 unusual deaths spanning over 50 years that require your expertise. Taking place in the 18th century, unmasking the killers and uncovering their terrifying plans is the aim of this solid game.

Before Your Eyes

A completely unique inclusion on the list, Before Your Eyes can only be experienced through using eye-tracking via your phone’s front-facing selfie camera. With this clever technology enabling you to feel truly immersed in the game, players can learn about the life of someone who recently passed away.

Other Netflix games worth checking out include Reigns: Three Kingdoms, Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, The Dragon Prince: Xadia, Scriptic: Crime Stories, Moonlighter, Into the Breach, Desta: The Memories Between, Twelve Minutes, Kentucky Route Zero, Too Hot to Handle: Love Is a Game, and Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales.