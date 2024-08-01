Today, Stand Atlantic have shared the high-powered and electrifying new single “Frenemies.” Their new album, Was Here, will be out on August 23rd via Hopeless Records.

“Frenemies” flawlessly showcases the notable evolution of Stand Atlantic, as does the rest of the record as a whole. Was Here touts a number of notable features including Polaris, PVRIS, Mexican alt-pop star Bruses, and platinum record hit-maker, Sueco. With a murderous album cover and an equally as killer 15 song tracklist, Stand Atlantic is ready to bulldoze their way to the top.

On the new single, Bonnie Fraser of Stand Atlantic says, “Frenemies is about rocky friendships and not knowing where u stand w someone – we’ve thrown it back a lil more in this track for the OG fans stylistically but in a fresh lil way.”

Listen to “Frenemies” below” and pre-order the new record here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

WAKE UP-SIT DOWN-SHUT UP FRENEMIES GIRL$ [feat. PVRIS & Bruses] FREAKIN’ OUT NOSE BLEED [feat. Sueco] LOVE U ANYWAY KISSIN’ KILLER COBRAS WARZ0NE CRIMINAL [feat. Polaris] 17 17 // REPRIZE [ONE TAKE] G.A.G. ROCKSTAR SEX ON THE BEACH KILL[H]ER

Tour dates:

Friday, August 2nd – Omaha, NE – The Admiral

Saturday, August 3rd – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Sunday, August 4th – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

Tuesday, August 6th – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium

Wednesday, August 7th – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Friday, August 9th – Seattle, WA – The Showbox SoDo

Saturday, August 10th – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Tuesday, August 13th – Sacramento, CA – The Backyard

Thursday, August 15th – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

Friday, August 16th – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Saturday, August 17th – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove