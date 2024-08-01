Today, Stand Atlantic have shared the high-powered and electrifying new single “Frenemies.” Their new album, Was Here, will be out on August 23rd via Hopeless Records.
“Frenemies” flawlessly showcases the notable evolution of Stand Atlantic, as does the rest of the record as a whole. Was Here touts a number of notable features including Polaris, PVRIS, Mexican alt-pop star Bruses, and platinum record hit-maker, Sueco. With a murderous album cover and an equally as killer 15 song tracklist, Stand Atlantic is ready to bulldoze their way to the top.
On the new single, Bonnie Fraser of Stand Atlantic says, “Frenemies is about rocky friendships and not knowing where u stand w someone – we’ve thrown it back a lil more in this track for the OG fans stylistically but in a fresh lil way.”
Listen to “Frenemies” below” and pre-order the new record here.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- WAKE UP-SIT DOWN-SHUT UP
- FRENEMIES
- GIRL$ [feat. PVRIS & Bruses]
- FREAKIN’ OUT
- NOSE BLEED [feat. Sueco]
- LOVE U ANYWAY
- KISSIN’ KILLER COBRAS
- WARZ0NE
- CRIMINAL [feat. Polaris]
- 17
- 17 // REPRIZE [ONE TAKE]
- G.A.G.
- ROCKSTAR
- SEX ON THE BEACH
- KILL[H]ER
Tour dates:
Friday, August 2nd – Omaha, NE – The Admiral
Saturday, August 3rd – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
Sunday, August 4th – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
Tuesday, August 6th – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium
Wednesday, August 7th – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Friday, August 9th – Seattle, WA – The Showbox SoDo
Saturday, August 10th – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Tuesday, August 13th – Sacramento, CA – The Backyard
Thursday, August 15th – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
Friday, August 16th – San Diego, CA – SOMA
Saturday, August 17th – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove