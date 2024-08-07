On August 24th & 25th the International Institute of St. Louis will host it’s annual Festival of Nations at Tower Grove Park.This year headliners include Arts & Entertainment Awards ‘Artist of The Year‘ recipient Mai Lee (@maileemusic), Tems collaborator Mannywellz (@Mannywellz), and NBC‘s The Voice contestant Lisa Ramey (@lisarameymusic). Additional headliners for the free to attend attraction include Grammy Award-winning songwriter Mali Music (@MaliMusic), Jazz/Rap/House band Brookly Saint (@EFM_EHarrold @ShareefKeyes), and NALEDI (@ledi_musiq). The celebration of culture from around the world is the region’s largest multicultural event. Originating in 1934, the two-day festival is open to the public, attended by over 100,000 people, and features the traditions, flavors, sounds and art of more than 80 nations. [Image Source: Festival of Nations 2024]
The announcement follows Lee‘s STL Fest performance last month, where she joined KVTheWriter (@KVtheWriter) & Reggie Son (@shortyshowlove) for an in-person experience of their posse cut “Figure Out The Rest (Remix).” Speaking on the 314 homage paying track from the trio in a press statement, she reveals: “I enjoyed sharing my artistry with KVtheWriter and Reggie Son. It was my first time working with them and I loved the experience. The song’s production is unique and allows each artist to stand out on the song. I felt like I gave St. Louis a bit of sexy sauce with my vocals.”
A medley of the people and places she represents, Mai Lee transcends the boundaries of music and fashion. Growing up in Missouri, the seasoned singer has always had music on her mind and in her heart. Attending performing arts schools during her youth, she uses those experiences to create a unique genre blending sound. Known for her intoxicating and soulful vocals, Mai Lee has shared the stage with artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, 2 Chainz, Fetty Wap, Estelle, and Busta Rhymes, performing in front of an audience of 20K+ people.
While you may hear some familiar influences in her sound, Mai Lee notes her parents as her biggest inspirations for her music career. Fleeing from Vietnam in 1978 during the Vietnam War, Lee’s parents migrated through multiple refugee camps over the years before calling St. Louis their home. They opened up the first Vietnamese and Chinese Restaurant, Mai Lee Restaurant, a local staple in the city. The restaurant was built from absolutely nothing and ended up becoming the blueprint. Watching them work hard towards their dreams gave her the hustle and grit to pursue her dreams.
Stream the Figure Out The Rest (Remix)” on your DSP of choice after the jump and watch the Vietnamese R&B/Pop vocalist live performance visual for “Von” | HERE to get an idea of what you can expect from her Festival of Nations 2024 set.