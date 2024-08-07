A medley of the people and places she represents,transcends the boundaries of music and fashion. Growing up in, the seasoned singer has always had music on her mind and in her heart. Attending performing arts schools during her youth, she uses those experiences to create a unique genre blending sound. Known for her intoxicating and soulful vocals, Mai Lee has shared the stage with artists such as, and, performing in front of an audience of+ people.

While you may hear some familiar influences in her sound,notes her parents as her biggest inspirations for her music career. Fleeing from Vietnam in 1978 during the, Lee’s parents migrated through multiple refugee camps over the years before callingtheir home. They opened up the first Vietnamese and Chinese Restaurant,, a local staple in the city. The restaurant was built from absolutely nothing and ended up becoming the blueprint. Watching them work hard towards their dreams gave her the hustle and grit to pursue her dreams.