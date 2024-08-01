Something Corporate and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness have shared a new music video for their recently released “Happy.”

The trip visual was directed by Jennifer Pearl and is a perfect expansion of “Happy,” which was produced and mixed by Luke Niccoli (Gwen Stefani, mxmtoon) with co-production by Andrew McMahon and Daniel Omelio, has already been widely praised.

The upbeat pop rock track marks the second song release from the recently reunited beloved early 2000s pop-punk band this summer following their indie-pop single “ Death Grip .” The two new songs, available via Big Loud Rock, are the first offerings of new music from Something Corporate in over 20 years and arrive as the band crosses the U.S. on their long-awaited “Out Of Office Tour.”

Watch the music video for “Happy” below.

Something Corporate’s Out Of Office Tour resumes August 22nd and continues through October 12th. Tickets for all shows are sold out. Visit here for dates and more info.

Tour dates:

Thursday, August 22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ++

Friday, August 23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage ++

Saturday, August 24 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ++

Thursday, September 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^^

Friday, September 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^^

Saturday, September 14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live ^^

Thursday, September 19 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ##

Friday, September 20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ##

Sunday, September 22 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

Friday, September 27 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom ~~

Saturday, September 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ~~

Saturday, October 5 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

Thursday, October 10 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ~~

Friday, October 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium ~~

Saturday, October 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ~~

Holiday From Real Cruise

November 9-13 – Miami, FL

++ Hidden in Plain View supporting

^^ Kevine Devine supporting

## Allister supporting

~~ Mae supporting