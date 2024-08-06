Today, Sam Smith has shared the official music video for “I’m Not the Only One,” which features Alicia Keys.

Directed by Ava Rikki (Babyface, Steve Aoki, FLETCHER), the video includes footage from Smith’s 2024 Pride party at Julius, the oldest gay bar in New York City. Hosted by drag icon Lady Bunny and drawing a crowd of fans and celebrity friends including Kim Petras, Dylan Mulvaney, Christian Cowan, Ella Snyder and Nick Champa, this is where Smith and Keys first surprised guests with their rendition of “I’m Not The Only One.” The next day, they recorded the song in Keys’ studio.

Their newly-recorded duet is featured on the In The Lonely Hour 10 Year Anniversary Edition from Smith, which is out now via Capitol Records.

Smith says, “Revisiting the start of my career has been the most incredible experience. I will always be the most proud of In The Lonely Hour as it was my first baby steps into music. I listen back to the album now and it feels like looking back at old photos, a mix of emotions, but I love the record and I still love singing these songs so much. This album was written about a period of unrequited love in my life. It’s a real life coming-of-age story. I am so honored to have worked with Alicia who is an incredible talent and a beautiful soul joining me to re-imagine such a special track to celebrate a decade of In The Lonely Hour.”

Keys adds, “I LOVED working on this with Sam! And for such a special moment! It’s been on both of our wishlists! The vibe was super intimate. We recorded it at my studio in New York. My son Egypt played Sam some keys and my son Genesis was telling jokes the whole time. Pure music, singing in the room together while I was playing piano.”

Watch the music video below.