Today, Real Friends have unveiled a brand new single, “Our Love Was Like a Sad Song” and announced that their new album, Blue Hour, will be released on October 11th.

Vocalist and lyricist Cody Muraro’s personal experiences stand as the inspiration for the new song. “Before joining Real Friends, I faced some of the toughest years of my life, spiraling into depression and failing to be there for a loved one,” says Muraro. “This song, ‘Our Love Was Like a Sad Song’, reflects on those moments of guilt and growth.”

With the current lineup of Real Friends solidified since 2021, the song further shows off vocalist Cody Muraro’s talents as a vocalist and connection in writing with the group. The upcoming album Blue Hour will be his first full-length with the band as well as the band’s first since 2018. Rounded out by guitarists David Knox and Eric Haines, bassist Kyle Fasel, and with drummer Brian Blake the band hails the record as the most important and authentic music they have made to date.

Listen to “Our Love Was Like a Sad Song” below and pre-order Blue Hour here.

Blue Hour’s lead single “Waiting Room” centering around the death of a loved one, as Fasel notes, the heartfelt track is “the most important song Real Friends has ever written.”“Its honesty and vulnerability will strike a chord with anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one,” suggests the candid bassist. “Most importantly,” he continues, “I hope this song will make anyone who listens feel like they’re not alone in their grief.”

To date, Real Friends has amassed over 150 million streams across 4 EP’s and 3 full-length albums, and look forward to continuing their momentum with Blue Hour, their first-ever self-released full length album – The band has even created their own community based record label to release the album under, calling the record label Midwest Trash.