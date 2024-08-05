Platinum-certified, rising Texas-based country rockers Pecos & the Rooftops have returned with a brand new single, “One Drunk Summer.” It is the first piece of new music from the band since their acclaimed, self-titled debut album was released back in 2023.

On the new single, Pecos & the Rooftops is able to conjure up all kinds of nostalgia with airy instrumentals, vivid storytelling, and even down to the hazy production. Loose, clean guitar sets the tempo as it wraps around the beat to memories that eventually come into focus. Ultimately, it culminates on one last heartbroken crescendo, highlighting the dynamics at the heart of the band’s inimitable signature sound.

Pecos Hurley had this to say about the new track. “The inspiration behind ‘One Drunk Summer’ really came from part of its name – Summer. Me and my friends Riley Thomas, Eddie Eberle, Conor Matthews, and Andrew Baylis all sat down in the studio with the intentions of writing a song that felt like something you’d want to listen to with the windows down on a summer drive. ‘One Drunk Summer’ was the outcome.”

Listen to “One Drunk Summer” below.

Right now, Pecos & The Rooftops are in the midst of a string of summer headline dates and festival appearances. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Tour dates:

8/7 — Hermiston, OR — Umatilla County Fair 2024

8/9 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades

8/10 — San Luis Obispo, CA — Fremont Theater

8/14 — San Diego, CA — House of Blues San Diego

8/15 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues Anaheim

8/16 — Tucson, AZ — Rialto Theatre

8/17 — Flagstaff, AZ — Orpheum Theater – Flagstaff

8/31 — Midlothian, TX — Union 28

9/7 — Austin, TX — Bat Fest 2024

9/13 — Helotes, TX — John T. Floore Country Store

9/14 — Terrell, TX — Silver Saloon

9/21 — Stephenville, TX — Twisted J Live

10/18 — Corpus Christi, TX — Brewster Ice House Downtown

10/24 — Wichita, KS — The Cotillion Ballroom

10//25 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Criterion

10/26 — Manhattan, KS — The Hat

11/8 — Pocola, OK — Choctaw Casino Hotel – Pocola

11/9 — Grant, OK — Stage 271