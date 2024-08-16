Platinum producers Bradd Young and Vega Heartbreak handle instrumentation for Mai Lee‘s cuffing season cut “Come On Over.” Serving as Mai’s first solo DSP drop of 2024, the nostalgic track arrives ahead of her headlining performance at Festival of Nations on August 24th-25th and draws inspiration from Ghost Town DJ’s Billboard Hot 100 hit “My Boo.” The single will live on the STL triple threat’s re-release of ‘FRIENDZ,’ scheduled to be delivered later this year, and tells the story of an infatuated hopeless romantic looking for love in any form available.

Elaborating on the experience of making the song in a press statement to Medium Creative Agency, Lee reveals: “This record marks my comeback as I prepare to drop an updated version of my debut album [FRIENDZ]! Definitely a fun song. A mixture of 90’s R&B with a splash of Mai Lee. I wanted to return with something that people can dance and vibe to.”

A medley of the people and places she represents, Mai Lee transcends the boundaries of music and fashion. Growing up in Missouri, the seasoned singer has always had music on her mind and in her heart. Attending performing arts schools during her youth, she uses those experiences to create a unique genre blending sound. Known for her intoxicating and soulful vocals, Mai Lee has shared the stage with artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, 2 Chainz, Fetty Wap, Estelle, and Busta Rhymes, performing in front of an audience of 20K+ people.

While you may hear some familiar influences in her sound, Mai Lee notes her parents as her biggest inspirations for her music career. Fleeing from Vietnam in 1978 during the Vietnam War, Lee’s parents migrated through multiple refugee camps over the years before calling St. Louis their home. They opened up the first Vietnamese and Chinese Restaurant, Mai Lee Restaurant, a local staple in the city. The restaurant was built from absolutely nothing and ended up becoming the blueprint. Watching them work hard towards their dreams gave her the hustle and grit to pursue her dreams.

Press play on “Come On Over” after the jump and be sure to catch the Vietnamese R&B/Pop vocalist live at Festival of Nations later this month.