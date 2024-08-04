Before setting off this October on their 20-date “Just For One Night” Tour, the LA/New York five-piece MisterWives took the trek upstate to the state capital to celebrate the upcoming release of the deluxe edition of their fourth studio album, Nosebleeds.

Nosebleeds: Encore, released this past Friday (July 26), features reworked, revamped, and remixed versions from each track of the standard edition, enlisting help from the likes of PVRIS, Lindsey Sterling, Charlotte Sands, and plenty more.









Tickets for the Just For One Night Tour are currently on sale.

Nosebleeds: Encore available now via Photo Finish Records / Resilient Little Records.



Full track list of Nosebleeds: Encore ::

Vultures (featuring PVRIS)

Out Of Your Mind (featuring Against The Current)

Dagger (featuring Meet Me @ The Altar)

Nosebleeds (featuring Taylor Acorn)

All The Same (featuring Moody Joody)

Sideways (featuring Meg Smith)

Trigger Pull (featuring Cloudy June)

Too Late (featuring Lindsey Sterling)

Silver Lining (Extended Version)

Trip Around The Sun (featuring Pom Pom Squad)

Flower Moon (featuring Alice Merton)

Broken Glass (featuring Juliana Madrid)

Other Side (featuring Charlotte Sands)

End Of My Rope (featuring Betty Who)

End Of My Rope (The Aces Remix)

Ultraviolet (featuring Vérité)

Organized Chaos

“Just For One Night” Tour dates with Juliana Madrid^, Moody Moody*, Meg Smith”

Oct. 6 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits @ Zilker Park

Oct. 9 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl ^

Oct. 10 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre ^

Oct. 12 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom ^

Oct. 13 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits @ Zilker Park

Oct. 15 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory OC ^

Oct. 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether ^

Oct. 17 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades ^

Oct. 19 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater *

Oct. 21 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox *

Oct. 24 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre *

Oct. 26 – Saint Louis, MO – The Hawthorn *

Oct. 27 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman *

Oct. 30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues *

Oct. 31 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount *

Nov. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

Nov. 3 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!

Nov. 4 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Nov. 7 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live ”

Nov. 8 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live ”

photos by Eric Riley