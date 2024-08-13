Today, Knocked Loose have announced their plans for a fall headlining tour of North America. The tour will be in support of their critically-acclaimed album, You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, which was released in May via Pure Noise Records.

Produced by Live Nation, the 18-date tour will find Knocked Loose performing at amphitheaters and ballrooms across the country. Support for the tour will come from The Garden, DRAIN, and Militarie Gun on select dates.

Additionally, Knocked Loose will be performing at the Pure Noise Records 15th anniversary show in Las Vegas alongside Spanish Love Songs and See You Space Cowboy.

Tickets for Knocked Loose’s tour are available with artist presale beginning today, August 13th with additional presales running throughout the week ahead of the general onsale this Friday, August 16th at 10am local time here.

Tour dates:

*= supporting Slipknot

^= w/ The Garden

+= w/ DRAIN

#= w/ Militarie Gun

% = w/ Spanish Love Songs and SeeYouSpaceCowboy

8/14 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion*

8/15 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center*

8/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*

9/07 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre*

9/08 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

9/11 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

9/13 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome*

9/14 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome*

9/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

9/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

9/18 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion*

9/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Knotfest

10/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks ^+

10/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^+

10/09 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena ^+#

10/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^#

10/11 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater ^+#

10/13 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^+#

10/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port ^+#

10/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center ^+#

10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues %

10/21 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater +#

10/24 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live +#

10/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Festival Grounds +#

10/27 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic +#

11/01 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom +#

11/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre +

11/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory^+#

11/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe +#

11/09 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale +

11/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^+