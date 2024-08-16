SoFlo vocalist Isadora Franca taps instrumentalist WHEREISDAVINCI for her “Subscribe” follow up “Had Enough.” Co-written by Grammy-award winning songwriter/producer and Lunchbox Recordslabel head LunchMoney Lewis‘, the Pop-leaning track delves into the importance of communication and honesty with oneself. Exploring the tension between unspoken thoughts and the need for emotional transparency in relationships, “Had Enough” is a declaration of raw truth.

“The ability to communicate and be truthful with ourselves as well as our partners will always be the right approach to get to where you need to be,” disclosed the Miami musician when asked about the song’s importance in a press statement to Medium Creative Agency.

A Brazilian-American singer-songwriter based in South Florida, Isadora Franca imprints her mark in the music industry with her heartfelt songwriting and unique blend of R&B, Pop, and Alternative. Her records reflect her soul, drawing inspiration from her emotions and the world around her in the moment. Combining an angelic, melodic voice with authentic, soulful lyrics and a dreamlike sound, Isadora Franca is a rising star and songwriter poised to resonate with hearts worldwide.

