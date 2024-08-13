You may not know the name Nicholas Pileggi, but you’ve probably come across some of the projects he’s been involved in. He’s best known for writing Goodfellas, the 1990 Martin Scorsese picture that many regard as the best gangster flick of all time.

It was recently reported that Pileggi was working on a new mobster series for streaming services, but news on that project has gone quiet. However, there’s a chance that he could turn his attention to that after the latest movie he worked on is released.

Mafia Themes Still Hugely Popular in Mainstream

There have also been plenty of other instances of mafia offerings gaining mass attention among modern audiences. A great example is the recent Netflix series, The Gentlemen, which was inspired by Guy Ritchie’s 2019 movie of the same name. The Sopranos 2021 prequel spinoff film, The Many Saints of Newark, was also met with approval from modern audiences. However, the Guardian noted that fans of the series would enjoy it more than newcomers.

Pileggi Was Rumored to Be Working on a Series

Fans were getting excited when Icon reported that Pileggi and Terrence Winter were working together on a new mafia series for television audiences. Pileggi is best known for Goodfellas and Casino, and Winter is also a major name in the gangster television sphere.

Indeed, the latter was involved with some amazing projects, including The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire. A team-up of the two screenwriters seemed like the recipe for something truly special, but news on their upcoming series has recently gone quiet. Pileggi has kept an in-depth record of organized crime in the USA, and most of his work is based on real-life figures from the scene. The new series was expected to cover some of his most fascinating discoveries.

Writer Behind New De Niro Mafia Movie

Pileggi recently penned the script for a new mob movie from Barry Levinson, which is set to be released in March 2025. Alto Knights stars Robert De Niro as two famous Italian-American mob bosses, Vito Genovese and Frank Costello.

With the screenwriter having been busy with the Warner Bros. Pictures project, he may not have had time to work on his television series with Winters. Hopefully, he will soon be able to turn his attention to that again.

Although there hasn’t been any recent news about the mafia series. From Pileggi, there haven’t been any reports that it has been cancelled either. It should still be in the pipeline, and when it’s released it will add to the vast amount of great mafia content in the mainstream.