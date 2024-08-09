Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Gavin DeGraw has released the reimagined version of his 2003 track, “Meaning.” The song is the latest glimpse into his upcoming album, Chariot 20, which is a brand new, re-envisioned version of his debut album.

“This song was one of the main reasons why I chose to re-imagine the record,” shares DeGraw. “I believe that this song is a great reminder how important love continues to be.”

Listen to the new version of “Meaning” below and pre-order Chariot 20 here.

Since its release in 2003, Chariot has evolved into a cultural touchstone. Originally released on J Records, where legendary executive Clive Davis signed DeGraw in 2002, the album established the future Grammy nominee as a singular vocal talent. The project notably features double-Platinum, Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hit “I Don’t Want to Be,” which the publication recently named one of the Best Songs of 2004. Additionally, album opener “Follow Through” earned Gold certification while the Platinum-selling title track reached Top 30 territory on the Hot 100.

This revisited version, available Sept. 27, reunites DeGraw with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, who produced DeGraw’s acclaimed 2022 album Face The River. It also features two previously unreleased tracks written during DeGraw’s original Chariotsessions: “Get Lost” and “Love Is Stronger (Alright).”

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Follow Through Chariot Just Friends (Nice to Meet You) Anyway Chemical Party Belief Crush I Don’t Want to Be Meaning More Than Anyone Over-Rated Get Lost Love is Stronger (Alright)

Tour dates:

Sept. 13 – Waukegan, IL (Genesse Theatre)*

Oct. 18 – Milan, Italy (Alcatraz)

Oct. 20 – Zurich, Switzerland (X-TRA)

Oct. 21 – Paris, France (L’Olympia)

Oct. 23 – Cologne, Germany (Gloria)

Oct. 24 – Brussels, Belgium (Cirque Royal)

Oct. 25 – Frankfurt, Germany (Zoom)

Oct. 26 – Hamburg, Germany (Gruenspan)

Oct. 28 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands (AFAS Live)

Oct. 30 – Birmingham, U.K. (O2 Institute)

Oct. 31 – Glasgow, U.K. (O2 Academy)

Nov. 1 – Manchester, U.K. (Academy)

Nov. 3 – Leeds, U.K. (O2 Academy)

Nov. 4 – London, U.K. (O2 Forum Kentish Town)

Nov. 6 – Viborg, Denmark (Tinghallen)

Nov. 7 – Copenhagen, Denmark (Poolen)

Nov. 9 – Stockholm, Sweden (Annexet)

Nov. 10 – Oslo, Norway (Spektrum)

*rescheduled from Jan. 12