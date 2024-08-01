Today, Foxing — coasting of vocalist Conor Murphy, guitarist Eric Hudson, drummer Jon Hellwig, and bassist Brett Torrence (who recently joined after years as a touring hired gun) — have announced that their fifth album will be self-titled and released on September 13th.
The new self-titled album was entirely produced and mixed by Hudson himself. The cover art was created by Murphy and Torrence, and it is being released on the band’s own Grand Paradise label.
Over the weekend, Foxing held a press conference in their hometown of St Louis to announce the new album, and today the band are sharing its 8 minute long lead single, “Greyhound” accompanied by a video shot at that press conference.
Watch the video for “Greyhound” below and pre-order the new album here.
There is a tension at the core of Foxing, an album that balances hopefulness and nihilism, the pastoral with the tumultuous. Whether oscillating between visceral noise rock and intimate bedroom cassette experiments on opener “Secret History” or cruising at the edge of collapse on “Barking,” the dramatic dynamics that have long permeated Foxing’s music have never felt so extreme.
This is expressed neatly by “Greyhound”, a song that ranges over a career’s worth of sonic territory over its 8 minute run time, finding moments of beauty, anarchic intensity, and a dizzyingly diverse array of tones and textures. Five albums into a discography defined by its own restlessness, Foxing is a document of a band finding comfort in their own chaos, and in that context “Greyhound” is a fittingly ambitious first statement.
In support of the album the band will be parking on a US tour in the fall. Full details can be found below.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- Secret History
- Hell 99
- Split
- Greyhound
- Barking
- Kentucky McDonald’s
- Looks Like Nothing
- Gratitude
- Dead Cat
- Dead Internet
- Hall of Frozen Heads
- Cry Baby
Tour dates:
Sep 17 – Nashville, TN @ The Mil
Sep 18 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
Sep 20 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
Sep 21 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop
Sep 22 – Columbus, OH @ Newport
Sep 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
Sep 25 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam
Sep 26 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
Sep 28 – Denver, CO @ Marquis
Sep 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
Oct 1 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
Oct 3 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Oct 5 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
Oct 7 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Oct 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
Oct 10 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
Oct 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Festival
Oct 12 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater
Oct 14 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
Oct 15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
Oct 17 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
Oct 18 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
Oct 19 – Houston, TX @ HOB Bronze Peacock
Oct 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Oct 22 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
Oct 24 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Oct 25 – Washington D.C. @ Union Stage
Oct 26 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
Oct 27 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
Oct 29 – New York, NY @ Racket
Oct 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
Nov 1 – Chicago, IL @ Outset
Nov 2 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall