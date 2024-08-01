Today, Foxing — coasting of vocalist Conor Murphy, guitarist Eric Hudson, drummer Jon Hellwig, and bassist Brett Torrence (who recently joined after years as a touring hired gun) — have announced that their fifth album will be self-titled and released on September 13th.

The new self-titled album was entirely produced and mixed by Hudson himself. The cover art was created by Murphy and Torrence, and it is being released on the band’s own Grand Paradise label.

Over the weekend, Foxing held a press conference in their hometown of St Louis to announce the new album, and today the band are sharing its 8 minute long lead single, “Greyhound” accompanied by a video shot at that press conference.

Watch the video for “Greyhound” below and pre-order the new album here.

There is a tension at the core of Foxing, an album that balances hopefulness and nihilism, the pastoral with the tumultuous. Whether oscillating between visceral noise rock and intimate bedroom cassette experiments on opener “Secret History” or cruising at the edge of collapse on “Barking,” the dramatic dynamics that have long permeated Foxing’s music have never felt so extreme.

This is expressed neatly by “Greyhound”, a song that ranges over a career’s worth of sonic territory over its 8 minute run time, finding moments of beauty, anarchic intensity, and a dizzyingly diverse array of tones and textures. Five albums into a discography defined by its own restlessness, Foxing is a document of a band finding comfort in their own chaos, and in that context “Greyhound” is a fittingly ambitious first statement.

In support of the album the band will be parking on a US tour in the fall. Full details can be found below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Secret History Hell 99 Split Greyhound Barking Kentucky McDonald’s Looks Like Nothing Gratitude Dead Cat Dead Internet Hall of Frozen Heads Cry Baby

Tour dates:

Sep 17 – Nashville, TN @ The Mil

Sep 18 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

Sep 20 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

Sep 21 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

Sep 22 – Columbus, OH @ Newport

Sep 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

Sep 25 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam

Sep 26 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Sep 28 – Denver, CO @ Marquis

Sep 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Oct 1 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

Oct 3 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Oct 5 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Oct 7 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Oct 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

Oct 10 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

Oct 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Festival

Oct 12 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

Oct 14 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Oct 15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

Oct 17 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

Oct 18 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Oct 19 – Houston, TX @ HOB Bronze Peacock

Oct 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Oct 22 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

Oct 24 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Oct 25 – Washington D.C. @ Union Stage

Oct 26 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

Oct 27 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

Oct 29 – New York, NY @ Racket

Oct 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

Nov 1 – Chicago, IL @ Outset

Nov 2 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall