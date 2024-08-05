Canadian rockers Finger Eleven have shared their highly-anticipated new single “Adrenaline,” which is out now via Better Noise Music.

The release of the new single comes a few weeks after the band announced their signing to Better Noise Music, as well as having officially crossed 1 billion overall career streams, averaging 5 million streams per week and securing their status as one of the best-selling Canadian bands of all time.

Both hard-hitting and musically adventurous, the anthemic new track from Finger Eleven is all about the thrill of being alive and serves as the first sample of material from their upcoming 2025 album.

“Sonically, I think ‘Adrenaline’ showcases a different side of the band,” says Finger Eleven lead vocalist Scott Anderson. “There’s an exciting pulse in the music and I wanted the lyrics to keep up with that same energetic level. The song makes me want to go out and try something wild, or at the very least: turn it up real loud.”

Watch the lyric video for “Adrenaline” below, while the music video will be released on August 23rd.

Tour dates:

8/6 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

8/7 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center %

8/9 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre %

8/10 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center %

8/13 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater *

8/14 Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre %

8/16 Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre %

8/17 Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater %

8/20 Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion *

8/21 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center %

8/23 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium %

8/24 Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC %

8/31 San Bernardino, CA – Summer of ’99 And Beyond Festival %

9/1 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre %

9/4 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre %

9/6 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre %

9/7 Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre %

9/10 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ^^

9/11 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion %

9/13 San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center %

9/14 Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman %

9/16 Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater ^^

9/18 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek %

9/20 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at FL State Fairgrounds %

9/21 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre %

9/24 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place *

9/25 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre %

9/26 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

9/27 Darien Lake, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater %

9/28 Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena %

11/25 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~

11/27 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~

^ with Creed and Switchfoot

~ with Creed

% with Creed and Three Doors Down

# with Creed and Big Wreck

* with Creed and Tonic

^^ with Daughtry