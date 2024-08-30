Before headlining DMV Summer Jam alongside Shy Glizzy, Tee Grizzley, and No Cap on September 1st, Fat Trel announces forthcoming studio album Boosa’s Keeper. The reveal comes coupled with the official artwork, which features an image of slain childhood friend Darrell “Boosa Da Shotta” Marshal, tracklisting, pre-order/save, and release date (this Friday – August 30th). In addition to previously heard guest verses from Millyz [Airplane Mode] & Skilla Baby [Can’t Stop Stuntin’] the Virginia born barsmith also recruits IDK, EST Gee, NSC Kai, and Almighty to help narrate his most personal project yet.

Official Tracklist

1. Bury Me in Neiman’s

2. Smoke

3. 100

4. Can’t Stop Stuntin’ (with Skilla Baby)

5. Pain on Me

6. Guidance (Interlude)

7. Shine Bright feat. IDK

8. Back Home (with EST Gee)

9. Super Geeked

10. My Kutta

11. Big Deal

12. Set Em Straight (with NSC Kai)

13. Anything

14. Wins & Losses (with Almighty)

15. Messiah

16. G.M.B. (Grown Man Business)

17. Airplane Mode (Bonus Track)

“This album is dedicated to my lil brother Boosa, who passed away when I was locked up. I put a lot of time into this album and was going through a lot while making it. I got sober and went to therapy as well. So you will hear a lot of pain and just a better version of me throughout each song. I’m introducing the world to an older, better, and evolved version of FAT TREL,” say’s the MGE recording artist in a press statement to Medium Creative Agency about the upcoming body of work.

Martrel Reeves PKA Fat Trel was a child far more ambitious and cognizant of his surroundings than the norm. At age seven, he professed ambitions to be a rapper, while peers delivered the proverbial “I have a Dream” Speech about aspirations to be nurses, doctors, lawyers, and fire fighters. As peers sat excited by the endless possibilities of the future, Fat Trel sat perplexed by the harsh realities of DC; the place he called home. Fat Trel exited high school at age 15, caught up in the lure and necessity of street life; a road more traveled when the have-nots impose an immediate call to action. Unconvinced high school education would support his family or cultivate his ambitions, Fat Trel hit the ground running in pursuit of being an emcee and has not stopped running since.

Fat Trel has nurtured and grown his organic storytelling ability with creative word play and pulverizing flow. Taking a raw approach to music, some would say as graphic and grimy as the streets of DC, but equally memorable and captivating nonetheless. He holds no punches and tells each story with such relativity they appear verbatim, in a matter of fact nature, that illustrates he is genuinely home grown and not caught up in the idea of being from the streets.

Watch the official trailer for Boosa’s Keeper on IG | HERE and stream Trel’s latest offering “Can’t Stop Stuntin'” featuring Skilla Baby below via ONErpm.