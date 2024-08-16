Following the release of “Nascar” back in May, Shaboozey affiliate and fellow Woodbridge wordsmith Dyson Alexander switches gears to enlist Ree, Eastman & Bobbie Michelle for R&B leaning record “Worth It.” The Real One-produced posse cut finds the collective of creatives effortlessly describing the rollercoaster ride of relationships. Detailing the song’s central theme in his own words, the DMV native reveals “This is the soundtrack for when you and your significant other are going through it, but you keep trying to make it work because the bond is just that special.”

Originally from PG County (Maryland) and now residing in the Virginia city of Woodbridge, D.A. has worked with some of the best producers in the game including Aaron Reid, Go Grizzly, Cassius Jay, and Tone P. He’s shared stages with NBA Youngboy as well as the late Lil Keed and even scored a feature with LVRN’s BRS Kash on the Remix to “Backbone,” which was followed by My Mind” alongside Grammy-nominated producer/engineer Jake Vicious & Brooklyn Tik-Tok sensation Jufu then “Wayback.”

Stream “Worth It” on your DSP of choice via Nese Entertainment / United Masters below and watch Dyson’s recent interview with HOT 97’s Drewski | HERE.