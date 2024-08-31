Drea Dominique returns with a captivating new single, “Let’s Go,” showcasing her signature blend of East Coast grit and West Coast flair.

“Let’s Go,” directed by Cobian Studios, captures the essence of 90s nostalgia with its fun, sexy, and sultry vibe. Drea’s infectious lyrics, “I know you like it, so don’t even front, don’t want no smoke, know I’m too blunt,” are sure to resonate with fans, blending confidence with undeniable allure.

She has already proven her ability to captivate listeners, with her previous hit “Switch” currently in rotation on MTV’s Spankin’ New. As “Let’s Go” hits streaming platforms, fans can look forward to turning up the volume and riding out to the latest anthem from an artist who continues to make waves in the music scene.

Her resume includes Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Robin Thicke. “Let’s Go” continues to demonstrate the undeniable charisma that has already earned her over a million views on YouTube and a growing base of more than 14,000 subscribers. Her newfound popularity matches the buzzworthy music, making the forthcoming album patiently awaited by fans.

Watch “Let’s Go” below. And afterward, feel free to follow Drea on social media for daily updates and more.