William “MelQ” Anderson, Living Puff, and Clifton Emile handle instrumentation for Boss Life Music Group recording artist Dre Powe’s latest single “Time Machine.” The heartfelt record explores the longing to revisit the past and reclaim a love that was lost along the way. With its poignant lyrics and emotive melody, the song takes listeners on a journey through emotions, echoing the desire to turn back the hands of time. Through its evocative storytelling, “Time Machine” captures the bittersweet nostalgia of reminiscing about what once was, while yearning for a chance to rewrite the ending.

Breaking down the track’s central theme in a press statement, the Philly mainstay reveals:

“We embark on a journey through memories, discovering a poignant mirror reflecting our shared experiences on my newest offering. The song delves into the universal theme of lost love, expressing the longing to rewind the clock and relive moments spent with a significant other. This musical passport whispers the echoes of moments we all long to revisit, transcending cultural boundaries and painting a canvas of nostalgia understood by hearts around the globe.”

Calling the Pennsylvania township West Chester home, a place that has not only shaped his sound but also enriched his artistic palette with a tapestry of diverse experiences. Dre Powe stands as a testament to the power of an artist’s evolution with over a decade of musical exploration. His journey has been marked by an unwavering commitment to bending genres, creating a unique sonic identity that defies categorization.

From Pop/Rock ballads to energetic Country anthems, his catalog reflects a commitment to authenticity and emotional resonance. Each note is a reflection of the process that has seen the highs and lows of life, leaving an indelible mark on his artistry. The music is not merely a collection of songs; it’s a narrative, a musical odyssey that invites listeners to explore the depths of human emotion. His compositions, like chapters in a novel, unfold with a raw honesty that transcends the boundaries of traditional genre constraints.

Stream "Time Machine" on your DSP of choice below via Roc Nation's indie distribution company Equity