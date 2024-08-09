Today, country/soul singer/songwriter Drake White has announced that his new album, Low Country High Road, will be released on September 20th.

The highly-anticipated new album finds White digging deeper than ever into his creative bag, ending up with a 13-song collection that features some of his most inspired and meaningful material yet. It features previously released singles “Life, Love, and War” and “10lbs of S#!T.”

To go alongside the album announcement, White has shared a plaintive, gospel-tinged new single, “Faith.” Co-written by White alongside celebrated songwriter Jonathan Singleton, “Faith” finds the always vulnerable musician peeling back emotional layers like never before. “I’ve been one headlight flying/Down the midnight highway/And trying not to look behind me/At the roads I didn’t take/Cause the one I’m on/Is the one I’m on tonight,” White sings atop a moving Gospel choir, as a Bluesy electric guitar crescendos near the song’s climax.

Listen to “Faith” below.

“Faith” follows what’s already been a paramount year for White – he released the wisdom-laden “Life, Love and War” in June and the mischievous Country-Rock anthem “10lbs of S#!T,” the previous month. In tandem, he’s been taking a victory lap for much of 2024 in the wake of his releasing the now-iconic ‘The Bridge’ EP in 2023. Featuring seven songs filled with inspiration, love and conviction, each track on ‘The Bridge’ was co-written by White with a cast including Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Leslie Satcher and more, combining all-new tracks with reimagined versions of fan favorites and a collaboration with Colbie Caillat.

The critically acclaimed artist-songwriter has been pounding the pavement in recent months: White crisscrossed the country on his wildly successful THE BRIDGE TOUR, joining Jamey Johnson for select dates. White’s 2024 run is currently set to finish September 28 in Lakeland, Florida. For complete tour details and ticket information, click here.