Grammy Award-nominated rock band Daughtry have announced that their new EP, Shock to the System (Part One), will be released on September 27th via Big Machine Rock.

Alongside the announcement of their Big Machine debut, Daughtry have shared a new single, “The Reckoning.” The single rallies forces against fear to encourage the listener to take on the weight of the past head on. Touching on themes of mental health, the introduction to this anthology is amped up by deep synth, emulating the layers of pain one must claw through to come face to face with the future they’ve always dreamed of.

“‘The Reckoning’ is about that moment in life when you realize that you are in control of your own destiny,” frontman Chris Daughtry explains. “It’s about that moment you decide to take responsibility for the person you want to be and the choices you have to make to become that version of yourself – the day you understand that you are no longer a victim of circumstance, rather the creator of your own experience.”

Listen to “The Reckoning” below and pre-order Shock to the System (Part One) here.

The high-octane track continues to usher in a fine-tuned and razor-sharp new era for the group, as they begin the rollout for their forthcoming EP. “The Reckoning” will join previous releases, “Nervous,” “Pieces,” and “Artificial,” on the new record, the latter of which earned the band their first No. 1 at Active Rock and first No. 1 single in 15 years.

In the meantime, catch Daughtry on the road this fall on select US tour dates. For tickets and more information, visit here .

Daughtry Tour Dates:

AUG 23 | Marshfield, WI | Central Wisconsin State Fair

AUG 31 | San Bernardino, CA | Glen Helen Amphitheater with 3 Doors Down, Fuel and more

SEP 10 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP with Creed, Finger Eleven and more

SEP 11 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

SEP 13 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center with Staind, Breaking Benjamin and more

SEP 14 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre with Staind, Breaking Benjamin and more

SEP 16 | Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater with Creed, Finger Eleven and more

SEP 18 | Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion with Staind, Breaking Benjamin and more

SEP 19 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

SEP 21 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek with Staind, Breaking Benjamin and more

SEP 22 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion with Staind, Breaking Benjamin and more

SEP 25 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

SEP 26 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre with Staind, Breaking Benjamin and more

SEP 28 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre with Staind, Breaking Benjamin and more

OCT 01 | Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 03 | Denver, CO | The Junkyard with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 05 | West Valley City, UT | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 06 | Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 08 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 09 | Portland, OR | Moda Center with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 11 | Manistee, MI | Little River Casino Resort and Hotel

OCT 13 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 15 | Las Vegas, NV | Bekkt Theater with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 18 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 19 | Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 22 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 24 | The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 25 | Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 26 | Bossier City, LA | Margaritaville Resort Casino

NOV 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Franklin Music Hall with Sleep Theory

DEC 02 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe with Sleep Theory, Devour The Day

DEC 05 | Wilkes-Barre, PA | F. M. Kirby Center with Sleep Theory, Devour The Day

DEC 06 | Columbus, OH | KEMBA Live! with Sleep Theory, Devour The Day

DEC 07 | East Moline, IL | The Rust Belt with Devour The Day, Sleep Theory

DEC 10 | Sayreville, NJ | Starland Ballroom with Sleep Theory, Devour The Day

DEC 11 | Portland, ME | State Theatre with Sleep Theory, Devour The Day

DEC 13 | Wallingford, CT | Toyota Oakdale Theatre• with Sleep Theory, Devour The Day

DEC 14 | Waterloo, NY | Del Lago Resort & Casino

DEC 18 | Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha with Devour The Day, Sleep Theory

DEC 20 | Welch, MN | Treasure Island Resort and Casino

DEC 21 | Green Bay, WI | EPIC Event Center with Devour The Day, Sleep Theory