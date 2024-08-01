Today, 19 Recordings/BMG Nashville country star Colin Stough has released the official music video for “Amen.” The song is lifted from his recently released EP, Lookin’ for Home.

The “Amen” video was directed by Luke Lowder and West Webb, and originally premiered earlier today on CMT, CMT Music, CMT Equal Play, and the Paramount Times Square Billboard.

Narrated by a broken soul pining for the simple days of his past, the footage dramatizes the trapped tone of the Stough, Jacob Durrett (also the producer), and Jordan Dozzi-penned lyrics. Inspired by frustration and homesickness felt out on the road, the clip visually compares a hotel room to a jail cell, as it tells the tale of a robbery gone wrong. Following a wounded fugitive on the run, the foreboding storyline tracks a man who succumbs to the demons at his door, and as a result, is choosing to make a change for good.

Watch the music video for “Amen” below.

Taking his Lookin’ For Home EP on the road, Stough continues his trek this summer with fair and music festival dates, including select shows with Parmalee, The Lacs, Midland, and more. This fall, he’ll co-headline a run with fellow American Idol finalist Will Moseley. Find a full list of dates and ticketing details here.