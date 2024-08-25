Catch Rek is an emerging New Jersey recording artist with a promising sound and ambitious attitude. Been busy all year, he releases his latest single “By My Side,” a vibrant track made for the upcoming cuffing season.

Over the lovey-dovey production, Rek details the baecation as he idolizes his love interest, including drives along the coast. The couple pop bottles, have conversations about getting to a bag, meeting with friends courtside, and party til sunrise. “By My Side” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the emerging artist.

Making his introduction in 2020 with “Principles,” Catch Rek displayed a traditional rap style over underground productions. Fan base grew attracted to his authenticity and resiliency. Painting vivid portraits of his upbringing and struggles through the versatile lyrics, he transforms into the next breakout star coming out of East Coast rap.

“By My Side” follows the emerging artist’s previous singles “Theme Musik” and “Fortune.” Rek released his debut album, Set in Stone in 2021. The 11-song album features 070 Phi and includes standout tracks “Far From Done,” “Chances,” and “Play My Position.”

Rek’s latest work will lead up to an anticipated album, currently untitled, in development. Until then, you may stay up-to-date on everything Catch Rek across social media and explore more of his music on all streaming platforms.