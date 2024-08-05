Today, GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Award-winning singer/songwriter Carly Pearce has announced her “hummingbird world tour.” The tour will be in support of her recently released album, hummingbird, which is out now via Big Machine Records.

Pearce will kick off the tour on October 3rd, 2024 in Windsor, Ontario and the 40+ date trek will run across North American cities like Cleveland, Las Vegas, Dallas, Phoenix, and more as well as a run of EU/UK shows including Stockholm, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, Manchester, and Dublin before wrapping up on May 16th, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Support for the tour will come from Karley Scott Collins, Matt Lang, Wade Bowen and Carter Faith on select dates.
 
Tickets to the North American dates will be available starting Tuesday, August 6th at 10am local time with the Official Carly Pearce Fan Club presale, where members can redeem their presale code for tickets to the tour. To sign up for the fan club, fans can visit here. General tickets to the North American dates will be available for purchase beginning Friday, August 9 at 10am local time with tickets to the March 29 show in Mashantucket, CT going on sale next week. EU/UK tickets available for purchase now.

Tour dates:

+Karley Scott Collins
#Matt Lang
*Wade Bowen
^Carter Faith
~Festival date
 

Date City Venue
October 3, 2024 Windsor, ON Caesar Windsor +
October 4, 2024 Hammond, IN The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond +
October 5, 2024 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre +
October 10, 2024 Tucson, AZ Fox Theatre +
October 11, 2024 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl +
October 12, 2024 Albuquerque, NM Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta ~
October 24, 2024 Tampa, FL Hard Rock Live Event Center +
October 25, 2024 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. +
November 12, 2024 Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre #
November 13, 2024 Edmonton, AB Midway Music Hall #
November 15, 2024 Saskatoon, SK Coors Event Centre #
November 16, 2024 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre #
February 9, 2025 Stockholm, Sweden Berns *
February 10, 2025 Oslo, Norway Rockefeller Music Hall *
February 12, 2025 Copenhagen, Denmark Vega *
February 13, 2025 Hamburg, Germany Gruenspan *
February 14, 2025 Munich, Germany Backstage Werk *
February 16, 2025 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg *
February 17, 2025 Cologne, Germany Die Kantine *
February 19, 2025 London, UK O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire *
February 20, 2025 London, UK O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire *
February 21, 2025 Bristol, UK O2 Academy Bristol *
February 22, 2025 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute Birmingham *
February 24, 2025 Manchester, UK Albert Hall *
February 25, 2025 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow *
February 26, 2025 Belfast, Northern Ireland Waterfront Hall *
February 28, 2025 Dublin, Ireland The Academy *
March 20, 2025 Welch, MN Treasure Island Casino
March 21, 2025 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater
March 22, 2025 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theatre
March 28, 2025 Salamanca, NY Seneca Allegany Resort
March 29, 2025 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino – Great Cedar Showroom
April 10, 2025 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! – Indoor Music Hall ^
April 11, 2025 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^
April 12, 2025 Knoxville, TN The Tennessee Theatre ^
April 17, 2025 Houston, TX House of Blues Houston ^
April 18, 2025 Dallas, TX House of Blues Dallas ^
April 19, 2025 Tulsa, OK River Spirit Casino ^
April 22, 2025 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts ^
April 24, 2025 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren ^
May 1, 2025 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore ^
May 2, 2025 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Bethlehem ^
May 3, 2025 Hampton, NH Hampton Beach Casino ^
May 16, 2025 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium