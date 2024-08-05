Today, GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Award-winning singer/songwriter Carly Pearce has announced her “hummingbird world tour.” The tour will be in support of her recently released album, hummingbird, which is out now via Big Machine Records.
Pearce will kick off the tour on October 3rd, 2024 in Windsor, Ontario and the 40+ date trek will run across North American cities like Cleveland, Las Vegas, Dallas, Phoenix, and more as well as a run of EU/UK shows including Stockholm, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, Manchester, and Dublin before wrapping up on May 16th, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Support for the tour will come from Karley Scott Collins, Matt Lang, Wade Bowen and Carter Faith on select dates.
Tickets to the North American dates will be available starting Tuesday, August 6th at 10am local time with the Official Carly Pearce Fan Club presale, where members can redeem their presale code for tickets to the tour. To sign up for the fan club, fans can visit here.
Tour dates:
+Karley Scott Collins
#Matt Lang
*Wade Bowen
^Carter Faith
~Festival date
|Date
|City
|Venue
|October 3, 2024
|Windsor, ON
|Caesar Windsor +
|October 4, 2024
|Hammond, IN
|The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond +
|October 5, 2024
|Cleveland, OH
|Agora Theatre +
|October 10, 2024
|Tucson, AZ
|Fox Theatre +
|October 11, 2024
|Las Vegas, NV
|The Pearl +
|October 12, 2024
|Albuquerque, NM
|Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta ~
|October 24, 2024
|Tampa, FL
|Hard Rock Live Event Center +
|October 25, 2024
|Hollywood, FL
|Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. +
|November 12, 2024
|Calgary, AB
|The Palace Theatre #
|November 13, 2024
|Edmonton, AB
|Midway Music Hall #
|November 15, 2024
|Saskatoon, SK
|Coors Event Centre #
|November 16, 2024
|Winnipeg, MB
|Burton Cummings Theatre #
|February 9, 2025
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Berns *
|February 10, 2025
|Oslo, Norway
|Rockefeller Music Hall *
|February 12, 2025
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Vega *
|February 13, 2025
|Hamburg, Germany
|Gruenspan *
|February 14, 2025
|Munich, Germany
|Backstage Werk *
|February 16, 2025
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Melkweg *
|February 17, 2025
|Cologne, Germany
|Die Kantine *
|February 19, 2025
|London, UK
|O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire *
|February 20, 2025
|London, UK
|O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire *
|February 21, 2025
|Bristol, UK
|O2 Academy Bristol *
|February 22, 2025
|Birmingham, UK
|O2 Institute Birmingham *
|February 24, 2025
|Manchester, UK
|Albert Hall *
|February 25, 2025
|Glasgow, UK
|O2 Academy Glasgow *
|February 26, 2025
|Belfast, Northern Ireland
|Waterfront Hall *
|February 28, 2025
|Dublin, Ireland
|The Academy *
|March 20, 2025
|Welch, MN
|Treasure Island Casino
|March 21, 2025
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Pabst Theater
|March 22, 2025
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|Paramount Theatre
|March 28, 2025
|Salamanca, NY
|Seneca Allegany Resort
|March 29, 2025
|Mashantucket, CT
|Foxwoods Resort Casino – Great Cedar Showroom
|April 10, 2025
|Columbus, OH
|KEMBA Live! – Indoor Music Hall ^
|April 11, 2025
|Indianapolis, IN
|Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^
|April 12, 2025
|Knoxville, TN
|The Tennessee Theatre ^
|April 17, 2025
|Houston, TX
|House of Blues Houston ^
|April 18, 2025
|Dallas, TX
|House of Blues Dallas ^
|April 19, 2025
|Tulsa, OK
|River Spirit Casino ^
|April 22, 2025
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts ^
|April 24, 2025
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren ^
|May 1, 2025
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore ^
|May 2, 2025
|Bethlehem, PA
|Wind Creek Bethlehem ^
|May 3, 2025
|Hampton, NH
|Hampton Beach Casino ^
|May 16, 2025
|Nashville, TN
|Ryman Auditorium