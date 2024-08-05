Today, GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Award-winning singer/songwriter Carly Pearce has announced her “hummingbird world tour.” The tour will be in support of her recently released album, hummingbird, which is out now via Big Machine Records.

Pearce will kick off the tour on October 3rd, 2024 in Windsor, Ontario and the 40+ date trek will run across North American cities like Cleveland, Las Vegas, Dallas, Phoenix, and more as well as a run of EU/UK shows including Stockholm, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, Manchester, and Dublin before wrapping up on May 16th, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Support for the tour will come from Karley Scott Collins, Matt Lang, Wade Bowen and Carter Faith on select dates.



Tickets to the North American dates will be available starting Tuesday, August 6th at 10am local time with the Official Carly Pearce Fan Club presale, where members can redeem their presale code for tickets to the tour. To sign up for the fan club, fans can visit here. General tickets to the North American dates will be available for purchase beginning Friday, August 9 at 10am local time with tickets to the March 29 show in Mashantucket, CT going on sale next week. EU/UK tickets available for purchase now.

Tour dates:

+Karley Scott Collins

#Matt Lang

*Wade Bowen

^Carter Faith

~Festival date

