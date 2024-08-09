Today, alternative/rock act Blame My Youth have shared their new single, “Olé,” which is out now via Big Loud Rock.

The release of the new single “Olé” comes alongside a new music video, directed by Dave Lang.

Blame My Youth also recently hit Top 10 at Alternative radio with their track, “ The Break ”. The song has peaked at number 8 after spending 20 weeks on the charts! “The Break” has been featured on CBS and ESPN and has been written about in Alt Press and American Songwriter.

Watch the new music video below.

Blame My Youth will be kicking off their headline tour this fall starting September 26 in Louisville, KY and wrapping on October 13 in Sacramento, CA. Previously, they have toured with The Offspring, 311, AWOLNATION, and HARDY. Get tickets here .