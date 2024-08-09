Barista makes a compelling return with his latest album, Goodbye Heaven, recorded in the tranquil mountains of Ojai.

This Istanbul-based musician’s project emphasizes an unwavering commitment to authenticity, distancing itself from mainstream trends. A master at intertwining intricate melodies with profound lyrics, his music explores collective and personal experiences.

Among the musicians Barista collaborates with are legendary drummer Simon Phillips, multi-instrumentalist Jesse Siebenberg, singer-songwriter Mariami, bassist Bob Glaub, keyboardist David Delhomme and Jeff Babko, vocalist Rudiger and Kyle Tkatch, and engineer Jason Mariani. Their unique and soul-stirring sound captivates listeners.

Barista’s music stands out for its sincere portrayal of emotions and experiences. His album, Goodbye Heaven, addresses global issues and personal struggles through 11 carefully selected tracks recorded over three weeks at Carbonite Sound in Ojai and Simon Phillips’ home studio, followed by three months of post-production.

Barista’s music is distinct and sincere in a world dominated by superficiality. Goodbye Heaven, produced by Simon Phillips, is set for release in late July and promises to surpass expectations with its evocative sound.

Goodbye Heaven offers an immersive experience with rich melodies and penetrating lyrics that linger long after the music stops. It’s a masterful exploration of the human condition, inviting listeners to delve into its complex layers and emerge transformed.

Stream the full album below.