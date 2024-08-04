4DHouse Entertainment releases it’s NSFW posse cut “S.M.O. (Slut Me Out)” just before temperatures take a dip. The raunchy Rap record was produced by in-house instrumentalist Thizaezbeat and features verses from “Chain On” lyricist Bando, G5, and label head Danuel House Jr. AKA 4. Serving as yet another example of what fans can expect from the HTX’s based collective’s forthcoming compilation album, “S.M.O (Slut Me Out)” will get the ladies vibing and the fellas’ heads nodding.

Danuel House Jr. grew up right across the street from Wiley Park. Being raised in the 4th Ward, House saw a lot of things as a kid that teach you how to survive; combined with a large family including relatives who educated him on the do’s and don’ts of the streets. He later moved to the Southwest side of Houston, where he attended Welch Middle and then Sharpstown High School. Ahead of graduation he spent some time in Missouri City and attended Hightower High School. Though he would frequently return to his hometown to visit his grandmother while attending the University of Houston and Texas A&M, he officially settled back in the Lone Star State to play professional basketball. After 8 years in the NBA, he decided to devote his time to making music. Recently partnering with Steve Stoute’s United Masters, the hooper turned Hip Hop artist and his 4DHouse crew are poised to win big whether in the streets or the stadium. The resourceful raplethe has already secured features with Paul Wall, Bun B, Z-Ro, Kenny Muney, and OTC Toro.

Press play on “S.M.O. (Slut Me Out)” on your DSP of choose below and watch Bando’s music video for “Chain On” | HERE.