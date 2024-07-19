In support of her debut LP ‘Paracetamol,’ which draws its name from the widely known pain reliever Acetaminophen, K-Pop phenom Yulee Choi PKA YULEE will deliver a one of a kind performance on Hollywood Boulevard at Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles tomorrow (Saturday – July 20th). The show is scheduled to begin at 7PM and will include live renditions of the entire album from the talented singer-songwriter alongside her band/production team.

“Music is an opportunity to tell the stories that are difficult to talk about. Sometimes people can suffer [in silence] from their environment and experiences, with music as the only opportunity to tell the story. In those five songs of pain, love, loss, reflection, and encouragement, there are many stories from daily life that everyone can relate to. I try to make socially responsible music because my hope is that people can heal through my music. This is the kind of music I want to make — stories of hope and encouragement,” the executive turned musician reveals in a press statement about the project’s significance.

Yulee Choi, also known as YULEE (유리), is a multifaceted talent in the Korean music industry. She is the founder and CEO of SRP Entertainment, managing the girl group Rocking Doll. With a passion for music that began in her childhood, Yulee has become a prominent figure in both the music and fashion worlds. Her appearances at world recognized events like the Venice International Film Festival as well as New York Fashion Week have garnered significant attention from popular publications like VOGUE, Harper’s Bazaar, and FLAUNT. As she continues to innovate the entertainment industry, Yulee strategically balances the roles of CEO, artist, and mother.

Watch the title track music video and stream the ‘Paracetamol’ album as a whole on your DSP of choice below as your prep for her show this weekend.