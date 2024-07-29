Hailing from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, emerging recording artist YBG Zega makes his formal introduction with the buzzing track, “Here I Am,” accompanied by a music video.

Zega displays a confident and ambitious rap style as he details his journey to the mainstream landscape thus far. He remembers those that turned their back on him, those that didn’t believe in his dream, and those determined to witness him fail. However, he counters the hate with persuasive lines about his plans to take over the industry and relentless drive.

In the visual, he glorifies his upbringing behind the mic and showcases prominent landmarks. He exhibits all the qualifications of a hot new artist due to his catchy wordplay, unique vocals, and undeniable swagger. It won’t be long before he is recognized as the latest rap star to venture out of the Dirty South.

“Here I Am” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans as he prepares to release more new music the rest of 2024. The latest track is quickly catching attention on YouTube. After you stream YBG Zega’s latest single, feel free to follow him on social media for daily updates and more.

“Here I Am” is produced by Anthony Sweat. The visual is shot by StaxxTV. Watch the new visual below.