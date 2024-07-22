When Game of Thrones ended in 2019, fans were worried that there would be a Westeros-sized hole in their lives. Luckily, HBO realized it could capitalize on the success of the A Song of Ice and Fire adaptation, and immediately began brainstorming spinoff series.

House of the Dragon has already entered its second season, and it has been popular among old and new fans alike. This has inspired HBO to begin the production of other series based on George R. R. Martin’s works, with a Tales of Dunk and Egg offering reportedly on the way.

Game of Thrones Universe is Expanding

Game of Thrones is one of the most commercially successful television series of all time, and this is in part thanks to the excellent marketing that occurred during its eight-season run between 2011 and 2019. While the show was airing, HBO commissioned a variety of related products across the entertainment industry to attract more viewers.

Since the series finished airing, it has expanded into television spinoffs as well. House of the Dragon is set hundreds of years before Game of Thrones, so it’s able to exist independently from its predecessor. It offers many similar themes but also has its own unique tone.

Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in Preproduction

After the success of House of the Dragon, HBO has clearly decided to double down and create more Westeros-based content to appease its growing fanbase. It appears that the Tales of Dunk and Egg adaptation is the next offering on the table, and this is set to be called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The Tales of Dunk and Egg is a series of short stories from Martin, which take place around 90 years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire. They focus on the hedge knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and the future King Aegon V Targaryen, known as Egg.

The three novellas that Martin has penned so far have been met with widespread approval from fans, and it’s clear that they would work well as a television adaptation. The stories explore what it was like to be a knight in Westeros, and feature plenty of battles and tournaments. Peter Claffey has been named as Dunk, and the 27-year-old has the ideal stature for the role of one of the biggest knights in Westerosi history.

There’s no release date confirmed for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms yet, but it’s good to know that the casting process has already been completed and filming is underway. This suggests that it could be released in the next year or so.