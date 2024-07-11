Today, Waxahatchee has shared a brand new music video for “Tigers Blood.” The song is the title-track off of her critically acclaimed 2024 album Tigers Blood, which has connected with fans globally with shows selling out across North America and the UK/Europe.
The video for “Tigers Blood” gives a gorgeous fly-on-the-wall look at the making of the album with Waxahatchee at Sonic Ranch in Texas with producer Brad Cook. The video, which opens with a voice memo from Crutchfield, has the same perfect blend of nostalgia and timelessness as Tigers Blood, and captures a special moment in time when this masterful album was being recorded.
Check out the “Tigers Blood” music video below.
Waxahatchee Tour dates:
July 11 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso ~
July 12 – Köln, DE – Gebäude 9 ~
July 13 – Hamburg, DE – Mojo Club ~
July 14 – Bruges, BE – CactusfestivalJuly 15 – Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg ~
July 17 – Schorndorf, DE – Club Manufaktur ~
July 18 – Feldkirch, AT – Poolbar Festival ~
July 19 – Sittersdorf, AT – Acoustic Lakeside Festival
July 21 – Zurich, CH – Bogen F ~ – SOLD OUT
July 22 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie ~ – SOLD OUT
July 24 – Brighton, UK – Chalk ~ – SOLD OUT
July 25 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town ~ – SOLD OUT
July 26 – Southwold, UK – Latitude Festival
July 27 – Manchester, UK – New Century ~ – SOLD OUT
July 29 – Leeds, UK – The Leeds Irish Centre ~ – SOLD OUT
July 30 – Glasgow, UK – Queen Margaret Union ~ – SOLD OUT
July 31 – Belfast, UK – The Belfast Empire Music Hall ~
August 1 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street ~
August 16 – Vancouver, BC – The Orpheum Theatre *
August 17 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square *
August 18 – Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater * – SOLD OUT
August 19 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall %
August 21 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s % – SOLD OUT
August 23 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant %
August 24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee %
August 25 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden %
August 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall % – SOLD OUT
August 28 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre *
August 29 – South Deerfield, MA – Tree House Summer Stage &# – SOLD OUT
August 30 – Portland, ME – State Theater &# – SOLD OUT
August 31 – Accord, NY – Arrowood Farms &# – SOLD OUT
September 1 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage &#
September 4 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion &#
September 5 – Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Music Festival
September 6 – Vienna, VA – Filene Center – Wolf Trap &#
September 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore #@
September 8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore &+
September 19 – Nashville, TN – Americanafest
~ w/ Anna St. Louis
* w/ Woods
% w/ Tre Burt
# w/ Tim Heidecker
& w/ Snail Mail
+ w/ Greg Mendez
@ w/ Gladie