Today, Waxahatchee has shared a brand new music video for “Tigers Blood.” The song is the title-track off of her critically acclaimed 2024 album Tigers Blood, which has connected with fans globally with shows selling out across North America and the UK/Europe.

The video for “Tigers Blood” gives a gorgeous fly-on-the-wall look at the making of the album with Waxahatchee at Sonic Ranch in Texas with producer Brad Cook. The video, which opens with a voice memo from Crutchfield, has the same perfect blend of nostalgia and timelessness as Tigers Blood, and captures a special moment in time when this masterful album was being recorded.

Check out the “Tigers Blood” music video below.

Waxahatchee Tour dates:

July 11 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso ~

July 12 – Köln, DE – Gebäude 9 ~

July 13 – Hamburg, DE – Mojo Club ~

July 14 – Bruges, BE – CactusfestivalJuly 15 – Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg ~

July 17 – Schorndorf, DE – Club Manufaktur ~

July 18 – Feldkirch, AT – Poolbar Festival ~

July 19 – Sittersdorf, AT – Acoustic Lakeside Festival

July 21 – Zurich, CH – Bogen F ~ – SOLD OUT

July 22 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie ~ – SOLD OUT

July 24 – Brighton, UK – Chalk ~ – SOLD OUT

July 25 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town ~ – SOLD OUT

July 26 – Southwold, UK – Latitude Festival

July 27 – Manchester, UK – New Century ~ – SOLD OUT

July 29 – Leeds, UK – The Leeds Irish Centre ~ – SOLD OUT

July 30 – Glasgow, UK – Queen Margaret Union ~ – SOLD OUT

July 31 – Belfast, UK – The Belfast Empire Music Hall ~

August 1 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street ~

August 16 – Vancouver, BC – The Orpheum Theatre *

August 17 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square *

August 18 – Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater * – SOLD OUT

August 19 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall %

August 21 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s % – SOLD OUT

August 23 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant %

August 24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee %

August 25 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden %

August 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall % – SOLD OUT

August 28 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre *

August 29 – South Deerfield, MA – Tree House Summer Stage &# – SOLD OUT

August 30 – Portland, ME – State Theater &# – SOLD OUT

August 31 – Accord, NY – Arrowood Farms &# – SOLD OUT

September 1 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage &#

September 4 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion &#

September 5 – Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Music Festival

September 6 – Vienna, VA – Filene Center – Wolf Trap &#

September 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore #@

September 8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore &+

September 19 – Nashville, TN – Americanafest

~ w/ Anna St. Louis

* w/ Woods

% w/ Tre Burt

# w/ Tim Heidecker

& w/ Snail Mail

+ w/ Greg Mendez

@ w/ Gladie